The Andy Halliday Derby: Hearts secure third place and European football as midfielder's double silences Hibs taunts

Taunted mercilessly by Hibs supporters early in the match having played for Rangers on the day the Easter Road club won the 2016 Scottish Cup, Halliday mustered the perfect retort.

He sent a couple of wayward shots into the away end during the first 20 minutes, sparking much derision from those in green and white. He then answered the jibes in the perfect manner with a double.

His equaliser cancelled out Drey Wright’s early opening goal and, after Stephen Kingsley put the hosts ahead, Halliday scored a fine third from outside the penalty area. It was his day, perhaps one he had waited nearly six years for since that cup final defeat.

This was Hearts’ first win over Hibs at Tynecastle Park since May 2018. It guarantees they cannot be caught in third spot despite five post-split Premiership fixtures still to be played. European football, therefore, will definitely be played in the west of Edinburgh this year.

It also consigned Hibs to finishing the campaign in the bottom half of the Premiership.

The 3,252 away supporters arrived in Gorgie with the notion that their team needed a result more than Hearts in order to secure a top-six berth. Tynecastle was typically raucous for the first Edinburgh derby in 16 years to kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday with no live television broadcast.

It didn’t take long for the away end to erupt. Wright cut inside from an advanced position on the left side of Hearts’ penalty area and struck a right-footed shot which seemed to deflect slightly off Chris Mueller before landing in Gordon’s net.

The goal was indicative of a strong start by the visitors which prompted groans of consternation among the home support as their team misplaced some passes. Beginning with a three-man defence to match up with their opponents, Hearts were pressed back into a five-man last line when Hibs attacked.

They steadied themselves and Barrie McKay’s exquisite reverse pass sent Ellis Simms through on goal on 24 minutes. As Matt Macey emerged to face the Englishman, Simms clipped a finish over the Hibs goalkeeper’s dive but also narrowly wide of target.

Nathaniel Atkinson’s header struck the far post on the half-hour mark after McKay’s left-sided cross evaded Macey. Hearts were enjoying a fair amount of the ball without managing to trouble Macey greatly. Hibs then lost Wright to injury, and moments later the equaliser arrived.

An instinctive sliding challenge by Peter Haring in the middle of the pitch was the catalyst as the Austrian forced a loose ball wide to Alex Cochrane on the left. He found Simms who held off Paul Hanlon determinedly before being challenged by Jake Doyle-Hayes.

The loose ball fell to Halliday for a crisp left-footed strike in off Macey’s left post. If Hearts were relieved to be level at the interval following that difficult opening period, they wasted no time capitalising on their ascendancy.

They scored within a minute of the restart and once again Haring was instrumental. His angled cross towards the back post was perfect for Kingsley arriving to put the hosts 2-1 ahead. Hearts turned the screw at that stage and a third arrived before the hour.

McKay’s backheel 30 yards from goal was collected by Halliday, who stepped forward to dispatch a precise strike which also careered off the post en route to the net.

Hearts saw the game out comfortably after Halliday was substituted to huge applause. It is a day the player will remember for a long time to come.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Sibbick, Halkett, Kingsley; Atkinson (Moore 83), Haring, Halliday (McEneff 67), Cochrane; Boyce, McKay (Ginnelly 88); Simms (Mackay-Steven 88).

Hibs (3-4-2-1): Macey; Bushiri, Hanlon, Doig (Scott 60); Cadden, Doyle-Hayes (Henderson 70), Newell, Clarke; Wright (Campbell 37), Mueller; Melkersen (Jasper 60).

Referee: Nick Walsh.

Attendance: 19,041.

Message from the editor