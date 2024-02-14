Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts welcome Motherwell to Tynecastle Park on Saturday after an uninterrupted week following Sunday's Scottish Cup victory at Airdrie. The visitors, however, have the difficult task of facing Aberdeen at Pittodrie this evening before travelling to Edinburgh three days later.

The Hearts head coach Steven Naismith is pleased to have a run of days to work with his squad whilst aiming to increase an unbeaten run which currently stands at 11 matches. Motherwell are recovering from a surprising cup exit at Morton last Friday night, although they are unbeaten in their last five league games and beat Ross County 5-0 last Tuesday.

"On paper, and for everything around the game, it's better that we have a full week to work and they have a game midweek," Naismith told the Edinburgh News. "That's the way it generally feels. We've had it, too. You just need to work that wee bit harder when you've got that busier schedule, or you rotate some players. We are just happy we have a normal week's work to do.

"This is a stage of the season where there is a lot at stake for a lot of teams. Going into each game, that can override the fatigue feeling. Motherwell have definitely progressed from where they were about six weeks ago. That seems to be the perception and feeling from everybody on the outside."

Naismith is especially pleased to see criticism of the Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell die down somewhat. "That demand from pundits and the media of 'Kettlewell under pressure' has subsided and there has been a bit of reality and understanding, I think," he continued. "They have done well with their January recruitment. Losing [Mika] Biereth up front is obviously a blow to them but they have definitely recruited well. They also have some injuries back.

"We know it will be a tough game. Their preferred style and way of playing, with the changes in the squad, it looks like it's easier for them to stick to what they want to do. We understand how they play and what they want to do in the game.

"Being at home, the toughness for us comes from them being a well-organised team and the demand from the home support. That's what we need to be switched on to and understand how we get the game to the tempo that we want to play."

Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday is on loan at Motherwell until the end of the season but will not be able to take part on Saturday. Loan rules prevent players facing their parent clubs, so Halliday must watch from the stand upon his return to Tynecastle. He has made five appearances, scoring one goal, so far at Fir Park and missing his experience could be a factor which goes against Motherwell.

"Andy has gone in there and done well," said Naismith. "You can see straight away that his experience has fitted in well with them. He obviously scored against Ross County and the manager has been playing him in most games. I think a lot of that is down to experience and what he brings to the team. So that will be one change they need to make.