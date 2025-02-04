The best Premiership winter transfer XI: Impressive Hearts, Hibs and rival recruits make up new-look side

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 4th Feb 2025, 18:40 BST

Here is the best Premiership XI made up entirely of winter signings made in the transfer window.

The Premiership squad lists are set for the rest of the season as clubs gear up for the home straight.

Hearts made five signings during the winter window. Elton Kabangu was first and he has made a telling impact in maroon so far, with Jamie McCart also impressing. Sander Kartum, Michael Steinwender and Harry Milne have also come in.

There were more outs than ins at Hibs but they still managed one recruit in the form of Alasana Manneh. Clubs around the league had varying degrees of busy throughout January and early February but now must make do with their lot.

Here are our picks for the best team exclusively made up of winter signings, with a maximum of two players per club in the Premiership.

Motherwell were forced to sign several keepers amid injuries and they landed a man from Brentford who impressed at St Mirren in the first half of the season.

1. GK - Ellery Balcombe (Motherwell)

Comes back into Scottish football after some injury woe but undoubted pedigree after shining at Aberdeen and earning the Liverpool move.

2. RB - Calvin Ramsay (Kilmarnock)

Defender has slotted straight into the Hearts team and been hard as nails for Critchley at the back.

3. Jamie McCart (Hearts)

Rangers and Celtic are always able to attract a higher calibre of player, and the Ibrox club have used their contacts to land a defender from Ligue 1.

4. CB - Rafael Fernandes (Rangers)

