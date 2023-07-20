The best stadiums in the Scottish Premership based on fan reviews - ranked in order
In collating the table, a score out of 100 was reached for each team in the Scottish top flight. Scores out of five taken from review sites TripAdvisor, Google and Yelp were taken into account, along with the overall capacity of the stadium.
The same research was carried out for the English Premier League with Manchester United’s Old Trafford home coming out top of the pile, closely followed by Anfield (Liverpool) and the Emirates (Arsenal). EPL newboys Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road finished at the bottom of the pile, though it is hampered by a 10,356 capacity.
Tynecastle Park and Easter Road have often been credited as being among the best home grounds in the country, but where do Hearts and Hibs rank in this top 12?
Scroll down to find out...