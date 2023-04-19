The case for Stephen Humphrys: Hearts need pace and power in attack with Wigan future unclear

The combination of pace and power offered by Stephen Humphrys seems to strengthen his case for a starting place at Hearts with each passing week. Interim manager Steven Naismith wants energy and drive in the attacking third, both natural commodities in the on-loan Wigan Athletic forward. After six defeats in a row, might he find himself back in the team against Ross County this weekend?

Since recovering from a torn medial collateral ligament last month, Humphrys has featured as a substitute in Hearts’ defeats against Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Mirren and Hibs. His type of direct approach could well underpin the kind of positive kickstart Naismith requires against bottom-of-the-league County. The reason he is popular with supporters is mainly because he performs with unwavering assertiveness.

He couldn’t quite influence the Edinburgh derby after coming off the bench to replace winger Alan Forrest as Naismith took charge for the first time since being named interim Hearts manager. The former Scotland internationalist has next to no time to assess and analyse players in the first-team squad due to the recent downturn in form. He needs results quickly and is already attempting to instil a more forward-thinking mindset.

Speaking to the Evening News, Naismith is careful not to give too much away regarding team selection. He conceded that a starting slot for Humphrys this weekend is at least in his mind. “He is definitely in the thought process,” said the interim coach. “On the very first day I took charge here, I said to the whole squad: 'Do not think that if you are not a starter this week [against Hibs] that you are just back-up.'

“Every game is different and we will need everybody here to contribute – whether it's today, tomorrow or next week. Some players who didn't play on Saturday might play this week because what we need this week is definitely different to last week.”

Humphrys is now in the final weeks of his loan agreement at Tynecastle but his future at Wigan is unclear. He is one of the higher earners in a squad which has been paid late five times this season, leading to players refusing to train and resulting in a three-point deduction. Wigan are bottom of the English Championship and, barring a miracle, destined for relegation.

Financial issues merely make the situation more harrowing. Should they move to negotiate a termination of Humphrys’ contract – which runs until summer 2024 – in order to cut costs for life in League One, Hearts would be one of several parties interested in the 25-year-old. He has spoken publicly about how settled he feels in Edinburgh, although it is an unpredictable situation either way. First, he will endeavour to make an impact during the last six games of the cinch Premiership campaign.

Stephen Humphrys could find himself back in the Hearts starting line-up soon.

Further pace could return to Hearts’ attack against County in the form of Josh Ginnelly. The Englishman has been nursing some niggling injuries and sat out the derby against Hibs. “I think we should have him back,” said Naismith. “That's why he wasn't involved at the weekend, to minimise that risk that he maybe breaks down. Now we think he is over his issues, which then gives us another option going forward.

“He has a couple of niggles that have been bothering him and he has actually been playing through them. It's a combination of things, to be honest. We wanted to make sure he was past those niggly ones because they have a big impact on how you play. I didn't want to use him last week to potentially get a Gino that is not at the kind of level he has been at consistently this season. I didn't want to compromise on that because we have these six games still to come.”

His first week as interim manager complete, Naismith seems determined to embrace the intensity of the situation into which he has been thrust. “I've enjoyed it. This is definitely a change and I think there are loads of things that need to change. That's what I've seen. The way we work has totally changed. Towards the end of last week we did get to grips with it and we are in a good routine now.

“To be successful is hard. It takes hard work, effort and time to build that. In the situation I'm in, I'm just doing what is best for Hearts. Short-term, that needs to be results. Secondly, we need to build something that lasts. If that's for a new manager come the summer, then that is what it is. I would hope by the end of the season that the players are better than they have been up until now and we are more consistent. That is going to be key.

“Saturday's result against Hibs was disappointing and annoying because I didn't think we represented the best of us. We still have six games, so much can happen. We can do loads in terms of being successful and finishing as high as we can, but the flip side of that is that we are going to drop down the league if we don't win games. That's inevitable.

“We do need to pick up results. By playing a decent way, being confident and playing with a freedom, I believe we will get those results. It's better that way rather than just patching up and deciding: 'Nah, just do this to get through this week.' You are then at the same point come Monday next week, then you're at the same point the following Monday and so on.

“To give us our best chance, we need to get the players to not think too much about how they are playing the game.”