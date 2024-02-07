The challenge Hearts set Alan Forrest to turn him into a game-changer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clutching the Scottish Premiership Player of the Month award for January, Alan Forrest is in his prime. He has gone from squad player to game-changer at Hearts after accepting a challenge from head coach Steven Naismith this season.

The winger's previous clubs, Ayr United and Livingston, did not carry the same demands as those which exist at Tynecastle Park. Forrest has gladly taken on the task of raising his game and finding greater consistency on the field in a maroon shirt. His input has been integral to Hearts' current nine-game unbeaten run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He claimed two assists and won a penalty against Livingston last month, then another two assists at home against Dundee before his cross won a penalty against Aberdeen. Forrest found the net on Saturday at Dens Park and, overall, is second only to the irrepressible Lawrence Shankland in terms of influence on the Hearts team.

"At Livingston or Ayr, having one good performance and then three average performances in a month looks good. People will talk about you at that level, but the higher you go then the more consistent you need to be. You have to be contributing in most games," explained Naismith to the Edinburgh News.

"Al's got brilliant ability - good touch, good control, beats a man one-versus-one, good finishing. He's got all the attributes. The biggest thing I've challenged him on is being consistent. In most matches now, he impacts the game. He works extremely hard, understands the opportunity he's getting and he is not going to give it up easily. I think that's been shown in how important he is for us."

Forrest is a quiet and unassuming character who does not crave limelight. However, he simply cannot avoid it now due to his new-found performance levels. Being asked to produce on a regular basis at Hearts has brought the best out of the 27-year-old and he admitted being "buzzing" at winning Player of the Month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manager has been good for all the players. You see how we are playing - we are defending well, the forward players are creating more chances and our confidence is high," said Forrest. "The manager is always demanding. Even though we have a gap [in the league] just now, there hasn't been talk about taking our foot off the gas or anything. It's always about pushing and demanding more and we got into this game looking for three points again. That's helping me as a player and it's helping the team."

Forrest always had the ability to become an integral part of Hearts' attacking force, but he is now demonstrating those talents on a frequent basis. "If you are getting opportunities to play, it's down to you to stay in the team and for you to kick on. You've got to go in with that attitude in a game and be like: 'I'm going to score or I'm going to contribute.' You need to have that mentality," said the player.

"If you're going to get a run in the team and keep your place, I think you need to be doing that more often than not. For me now, it's not just about getting through a game. It's about how can I effect the game? All the attackers have that. You see what Lawrence is doing with his goals, [Kenneth] Vargas and [Yutaro] Oda as well. Every attacker now is contributing so that takes some pressure off Shanks.

"I'm enjoying my performances now. I've managed to get a few more assists and I scored at the weekend. For any player, if they are playing and contributing they will play with a smile on their face and be confident. That goes for the team as well. We are creating chances with the attacking football we are playing. It isn't just down to individuals, it's the way the team are playing. With everyone playing well, I think everyone is thriving."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not only on the ball that he has developed his game. "I think maybe more running off the ball, more runs in behind, I've tried to add that into my game," he pointed out. "When the striker drops deep, you need to go into that space. If I take up better attacking positions then maybe I can score a goal from them. I think I'm making more effective runs. I'd like to continue that and I aim to assist or score a goal.