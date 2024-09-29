The changing atmosphere at Tynecastle as Hearts' troubles continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 1-1 draw with Ross County underlined the club’s struggles

After the sacking of Steven Naismith, interim manager Liam Fox had to step up and take charge of Hearts against Ross County. Confidence was badly needed with a trip to Azerbaijan looming. There have been too many poor performances recently from the Gorgie side, who have been massively underachieving on fans’ expectations for this season. That made the frustration levels much higher and completely changed the environment and atmosphere around Tynecastle Park.

The sun was shining over Edinburgh on Saturday, the pitch was looking good and the Gorgie Ultras were in rhythm. As the players walked out it was loud and electric. Chances came for Hearts early on and got fans on the edge of their seats. Teenage defender Adam Forrester debuted in his first senior start for Hearts in a nerve-racking first game. It was clear it was a tricky occasion for the youngster to step into, but he dealt with it well, looking composed and relaxed in most instances.

Hearts supporters didn’t react too well to Ross County players going down injured quite often. As more chances came, the locals were more up for it. But late in the first half, Ross County forward Ronan Hale scored a stunning goal which completely changed the mood inside Tynecastle going into half-time. Hearts were behind for the sixth time this season in the league and the stadium started to turn slightly toxic.

Hearts came out to a fairly flat atmosphere for the second half. Again, fans were lifted by scoring chances coming but they led to nothing and tensions increased. Fox looked relaxed on the touchline with his team playing in a 4-3-3 formation. He was as frustrated as those in the stands but didn’t show it in the technical area.

As the final whistle neared, the Hearts fans began to look more defeated. Some headed for the exits before six minutes of added time were announced. In the final seconds of the game, Hearts won a corner leading to captain Lawrance Shankland attacking the ball and scoring with a header to equalise.

As the ball hit the back of the net, celebrations were slightly muted. A 1-1 draw wasn’t much to shout about, although it did end the club’s run of eight successive defeats. After such a difficult watch for many Jambos, there were boos at full-time before the players trudged up the tunnel.

Another game passed, another questionable result in the end. Hearts continue to struggle and remain without a win this season, but taking a point was a positive from the afternoon. Europe is next as they face Dinamo Minsk in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan. It doesn’t get any easier.