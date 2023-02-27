The Jam Tarts have had an extraordinary season so far as they continue to outdo themselves on and off the field. On Sunday they took the Capital Cup off rivals Hibs after a late equaliser and win on penalties, adding to the club’s achievements so far this campaign. Olid believes that the incomings in the summer have had a massive part to play so far, as she aims to create the “perfect team”.

“The difference this season are the four or five experienced players that we have brought in like Emma [Brownlie]”, she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “The rest are still young players. We have a young team and half of our team is amateur. These five experienced players who are now with us are making the difference to our competition. Our young players have talent and are very good players, but you always need experience. That combination is the perfect team.”

Emma Brownlie was the first Hearts player to join the club on a full-time contract after leaving Rangers in the summer. The 29-year-old was soon joined by international stars such as Jamaica’s Vyan Sampson and the Republic of Ireland’s Ciara Grant. The pair have also helped to add a different dynamic in the dressing room.

Georgia Timms (left) and Eva Olid (right) have enjoyed the influx of experienced players this season. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

“They are amazing on and off the pitch [Sampson and Grant],” Olid added. “They provide a good atmosphere in the changing room too. We are so happy with them and we hope that they are here for a long time. We have Ciara [Grant] who is a big leader in the dressing room and Emma [Brownlie] and Georgia [Hunter]. They are the three leaders in the dressing room.”

Georgia Timms, who also joined Hearts in the summer, was quick to heap praise on her teammates. “It's really good, especially with the youngsters. They are really good with them,” she said. “They give advice and are very professional. Especially Ciara Grant, who is honestly one of the most professional players I have played with. It’s good to have that around the dressing room and if you need support, they are always there for you as well which is good.”

Hearts did lose one big leader in the changing rooms over recent weeks. Mariel Kaney, who had been at the club since 2018, was the club captain until her retirement last month. Georgia Hunter has now taken the armband on a full-time basis and has enjoyed great success so far, stepping up by scoring a late equaliser in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby. Looking back to her playing time with Kaney, Hunter believes she learned a lot from the club legend.