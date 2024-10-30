The defender keeps in touch with some old team-mates

Daniel Oyegoke has more Hearts connections than you might think of someone whose previous clubs are Arsenal and Brentford. He arrived at Tynecastle Park in June and is still striving to establish himself as a regular in defence. He is also leaning on mates with proper Gorgie history to help him understand his new surroundings.

Oyegoke, 21, played with Jamie Walker last season whilst on loan at Bradford City and keeps in contact with the winger, a product of the Riccarton youth academy. He is also in touch with Aaron Hickey, his old Brentford team-mate and an Edinburgh derby hero. It was Walker’s text message prior to Sunday’s derby draw with Hibs which reinforced the fixture’s importance.

“Yeah, Jamie sent me a text. He said we can't lose,” smiled Oyegoke. “I knew that before, but yeah. I've been speaking to Jamie quite a lot to be fair. He's a top guy, a top player as well, but he helped me a lot in terms of getting used to Edinburgh and settling here. Jamie's been good with me. I think he's coming to the game [against Kilmarnock], actually. I'll catch up after the game, but yeah, it'll be good to see him.”

New Hearts head coach Neil Critchley was not entirely unfamiliar to Oyegoke when he arrived in Scotland. “One of my mates played for Blackpool last year, so I knew of the manager,” explained Oyegoke. “I didn't know a whole lot, but I knew who he was and I used to watch the team when I could because one of my mates played there. He just told me the generic things, just play how you play and he will like the type of player you are, so just play how you play and it should be all right.

“It’s possession-based teams, isn't it? I knew the gaffer coming in would suit me and suit a lot of the players that we have here. I think we've had a good few games and it's just about building on the games that we've had and hopefully taking more points.”