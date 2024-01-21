Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We have all watched Craig Gordon acrobatically spring into the air to push footballs over crossbars during the last 20 years. It was a regular delight too easy to take for granted: That's what Gordon does, has always done, and will always be around to do. Over the last year, his absence definitely made the Hearts grow fonder.

The goalkeeper's first competitive match in 13 months saw him back in the old routine at Ainslie Park. When the Spartans defender Callum Booth pinged a shot towards the top corner in the first half of Saturday's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie, Gordon was instantly up to his left to get to it. Old habits die hard. He is now 41 and not so keen on the "old" bit, if the truth be known.

"Yeah, I managed to see that one all the way so it was nice to get across and tip it over," he said, following Hearts' narrow 2-1 win. "I probably wasn't going to be overly busy in the game. It was just about keeping things tidy and making sure the guys in front were doing their jobs. It was nice to be back out there and play in that atmosphere with a crowd. I've played a few bounce games but that feels more real."

The double leg-break has healed and, even in his early 40s, Gordon looks as lean and fit as ever. He is also still setting records. He is the first Hearts player to play competitively in his 40s and was fully aware of the statistic before Saturday's tie. "Yeah, I was. Thanks," he said, with a wry smile. "I didn't play at all when I was 40, I just skipped straight to 41. It's a good record, another one, so let's see if we can make it 42. "This is what I've been building towards. When something like that [injury] happens, you want to get back and play that first game. It's always been a target. I've been fit for a wee while now, training and playing bounce games. To get out there, hear the fans and be in a proper game is the one I've been missing."

There were still some pre-match butterflies. "Yeah, a little bit. You do all the preparation but I don't think you ever know you will go out there and perform," admitted the goalkeeper. "I felt I did everything I possibly could, the preparation has been great and I had a good week's training after the break. I felt ready but you just never know. Going out there, there is always that tiny little bit of doubt. It's great to get over the first game, do well and try to put some pressure on that position."

Zander Clark, so impressive in goal for Hearts before the winter break, looked on from the dugout at Ainslie Park. Head coach Steven Naismith says he can keep both Clark and Gordon happy for the rest of the season, but how exactly does he plan to achieve that?

"I don't know. That's up to him," laughed Gordon. "All I can do is perform when given the opportunity. I did that on Saturday, I was happy with my contribution, now it's up to him. I'll try to play as many games as I possibly can between now and the end of the season. I've got a lot of competition there with Zander, who has been pretty good lately. It's up to us to put in the performances when called upon. If not, we know the other one is right there looking for that opportunity. It's a good battle. Me and Zander get on great.

"The manager spoke to me and Zander on Friday. With it being the cup and the first game back, I thought there might be an opportunity to play. The manager confirmed that yesterday when he spoke to us. Now we know the fight is on, so to speak. We will both try to do our best."

As if to underline a return to how things used to be, there was even a rendition of "Scotland's No.1" aimed at Gordon from Hearts fans huddled on the grassy bank at the away end. "I've not heard that for a while. It's just great to be back out there in a game with the fans there," he said. "I'd love to do that again at Tynecastle and have a full Tynecastle when I get back. An Edinburgh derby wasn't a bad one to come back to. It's certainly an experience when the fans are that close to the pitch with just a railing behind the goals. It was great to feel that atmosphere again. I really enjoyed it."

One could only wonder what Clark thought of it all. He could well be back in goal against Dundee on Tuesday night, though. "Zander is an experienced goalie. He has been around a while now and played a lot of matches. He is well capable of dealing with that himself," said Gordon. "We both know the situation and we are both desperate to play matches. We'll just see how it goes."

Wearing the captain's armband again, Gordon was instrumental in keeping his team-mates calm when James Craigen lashed a stunning second-half equaliser for League Two Spartans. "I was just thinking to keep everybody calm and relaxed. We had to keep playing and focus on ourselves," explained Gordon.

"That can happen, especially in these cup games. Guys are going to have a go because this is their one chance. What a finish it was. It will probably be up there for goal of the round. We had to not let that knock us. I was trying to get round the team and keep everybody calm, focus on what we were trying to do. We tried to overpower and outrun the Spartans team towards the end."

He could probably have done that as well as any of his outfield colleagues. Gordon reports no lingering issues after injury and is physically in top condition. "I'm still training, trying to improve, but I've always done that. I don't feel anything. There is no pain, nothing is anything different. I'm a year older but that's about it. There's nothing in terms of the way I'm moving or what I'm doing around the goal that is any different. I'm still try to be the same and improve as much as I can."

He has not kept in touch with the Scotland coach Steve Clarke, but this summer's European Championship finals are on his mind. "I just need to play games and, when I do, I need to play well. All I can do is focus on myself, train as well as I can, try to get in the team, perform to a high level, make sure I stay in the team and give the national manager something to think about as well.

