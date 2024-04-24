Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland has enjoyed a phenomenal goal scoring season in the Scottish Premiership, which not only makes him a shoo-in for Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad, but also a potential candidate to start the opening Euro 2024 game against Germany.

The Jambos skipper has scored an incredible 21 goals from 32 league appearances this term to fire his team back into Europe, whilst also recording two victories over the defending champions Celtic in the process.

Shankland’s heroics make him a contender for the league’s player of the season award and he leads the Premiership goal scoring charts ahead of a number of big names like James Tavernier and Bojan Miovski.

However, he is not the top overall scorer in Scottish football heading into the final furlong of the season and as it stands he is lagging behind one former Hearts academy graduate who is making a real name for himself further down the pyramid.

With that in mind we have taken a look at the top 10 goalscorers in Scottish football and the amount Shankland will need to score between now and the end of the season to top the overall charts.