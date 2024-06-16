Hearts and Hibs have both started to make some moves when it comes to their squads for next season.

Steven Naismith has added four stars to his Tynecastle squad - James Penrice, Yan Dhanda, Blair Spittal and Ryan Fulton - ahead of a Premiership plus European tilt. There could be more to come and Hearts have already shown they are willing to explore stars coming out of contract.

At Hibs, new head coach David Gray is beginning to rebuild his team. Club legends Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson have made way with other veterans like David Marshall and Adam Le Fondre, with incomings expected.