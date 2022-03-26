The Hearts crime count leaders (yellow cards, red cards, fouls) - ranked in order

In the Scottish Premiership they have accumulated the fourth fewest yellow cards and are tied-fifth for red cards, while only St Mirren and Rangers have committed fewer fouls.

But which Jambo favourites have incurred the wrath of the officials the most?

Using the disciplinary points system as 10 points for a yellow and 25 for a red card, we’ve compiled the table in order of every Hearts player who has gone into the referee’s book this campaign.

Tiebreakers are broken by which player has averaged the more fouls per 90 minutes.

This table applies to all competitions.

1. Cammy Devlin - 100 Yellow cards: 10 Red cards: 0 Fouls per 90: 2.42 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Andy Halliday - 75 Yellow cards: 5 Red cards: 1 Fouls per 90: 0.93 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Peter Haring - 70 Yellow cards: 7 Red cards: 0 Fouls per 90: 2.16 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Craig Halkett - 70 Yellow cards: 8 Red cards: 0 Fouls per 90: 1.15 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales