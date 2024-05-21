The Hearts end-of-season player ratings and what they tell us about summer plans

Hearts players are now in holiday mode after a demanding but successful campaign in which they achieved third place in the Premiership. Some players are taking a break before international duty, whilst others have five weeks before they need think about football again.

Season 2024/25 promises to be another exciting one in Gorgie if head coach Steven Naismith’s first year in charge can be built upon. He relied heavily on a core of experienced players this year, whilst also coaxing more from others and bringing through youngsters from the Riccarton academy.

Not every player will remain at Tynecastle beyond the summer but there is clearly a strong core in place. Three summer signings are tied up already in James Penrice, Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal. A right-back will also arrive and possibly a forward. However, there is not too much tinkering needing done unless a few players head out of the exit door.

The vast majority of Naismith’s squad contributed to a convincing season and the overall ratings show the level of consistency. These are listed below for players who appeared seven times or more:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 7/10 Plenty strong performances in his first full season as first-choice Hearts keeper. Expected to be in Scotland's Euro 2024 squad.

2 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Came back after more than a year out injured and looked as fit as ever in his seven appearances. Could also make Scotland's Euros squad.

3 . DEF: Dexter Lembikisa 6/10 The on-loan Wolves full-back showed terrific attacking intent since arriving in January and scored a fine goal against Rangers on the final day. Now heads back to Wolverhampton.

4 . DEF: Nathaniel Atkinson 6/10 The Australian had injury issues and has been in and out of the side since regaining fitness.