The Hearts end-of-season player ratings and what they tell us about summer plans

Hearts players are now in holiday mode after a demanding but successful campaign in which they achieved third place in the Premiership. Some players are taking a break before international duty, whilst others have five weeks before they need think about football again.
Season 2024/25 promises to be another exciting one in Gorgie if head coach Steven Naismith’s first year in charge can be built upon. He relied heavily on a core of experienced players this year, whilst also coaxing more from others and bringing through youngsters from the Riccarton academy.
Not every player will remain at Tynecastle beyond the summer but there is clearly a strong core in place. Three summer signings are tied up already in James Penrice, Yan Dhanda and Blair Spittal. A right-back will also arrive and possibly a forward. However, there is not too much tinkering needing done unless a few players head out of the exit door.
The vast majority of Naismith’s squad contributed to a convincing season and the overall ratings show the level of consistency. These are listed below for players who appeared seven times or more: