The Hearts overhaul to satisfy fans' demands

SPFL Scottish Premiership season 2025/26 begins at Tynecastle against Aberdeen

A very different landscape is shaping at Tynecastle Park as Hearts prepare for the 2025/26 William Hill Scottish Premiership. A much-changed first-team squad is assembling under new management with head coach Derek McInnes putting his own specific philosophy and structure in place. It is a necessary overhaul, as any supporter will acknowledge.

Rewind to spring time and exasperated Hearts fans saw their side short on various vital attributes as the 2024/25 campaign deteriorated before their eyes. Frustration had built following a catastrophic UEFA Conference League exit last December, followed by a 2-0 lead squandered in stoppage-time at Ross County, successive defeats to Hibs, failure to reach the Premiership top six, and then a Scottish Cup semi-final exit with nine men against Aberdeen.

Hearts badly needed more pace, aggression and goal threat for starters. The demands of the Tynecastle public meant action was inevitable. Previous head coach Neil Critchley was sacked and Liam Fox took interim charge, winning the final four league games and earning notable respect from fans in the process. McInnes was then plucked from Kilmarnock as Critchley’s permanent replacement. Within a few weeks, the team has taken on a drastically different complexion with seven new signings so far.

There is already significantly more of the aforementioned pace, aggression and goal threat. There is also greater work-rate, energy, size, set-piece threat and tactical flexibility. And, crucially, goals are now coming from different sources - centre-backs, full-backs, wingers and strikers. The over-reliance on Lawrence Shankland seems to have been rectified, witness 19 goals scored across four Premier Sports Cup group ties and Saturday’s friendly against Sunderland.

McInnes has got pretty much everything right so far, although it is important to point out that greater tests lie ahead once the league kicks off. New recruits bring added competition and a different dimension to the Hearts squad. Players like Oxford United loanee Stuart Findlay, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis and Portuguese forward Claudio Braga have already made an impact and can expect to be heavily involved as the season evolves.

At least two more new faces will follow as Pierre Landry Kabore and Tomas Bent Magnusson prepare to begin their careers in Scotland. Hearts were today still awaiting final paperwork from the UK Home Office to complete Kabore’s transfer from the Estonian club JK Narva Trans. Magnusson is expected to arrive this week to sign a long-term contract after a deal was agreed with his Icelandic side, Valur Reykjavik.

Excitement and anticipation are building in the west of Edinburgh, where fans demand regular European qualification and cup progress from any Hearts team. Fall short of that and both coaches and players will find themselves under increasing pressure. It is a wholly unpleasant experience walking towards the Tynecastle tunnel at full-time as fans brutally unleash their frustration literally yards above on the concourse. Unfortunately, that scene played out too often last season.

McInnes is an experienced operator who visited Gorgie enough times as an opposition manager to know the environment, how it works, how to harness it and how it can turn against you. He arrived believing wide players with pace and goals, competitive midfielders and no-nonsense defenders would underpin his Hearts team. He is still piecing together the maroon jigsaw but there is already clear evidence of an astute coach at work.

Sky Sports show Hearts v Aberdeen - more transfers to come in Edinburgh

Aberdeen visit Tynecastle on Monday evening, McInnes’ league debut as Hearts head coach coming against his old club in front of the Sky Sports TV cameras. The Pittodrie side did not take part in the Premier Sports Cup groups as one of Scotland’s European entrants, so are behind their hosts in terms of competitive action. It was they who knocked Hearts out in last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final, and both teams covet third spot in the league on a yearly basis. A high-octane encounter is guaranteed to start the season.

It is possible that only two members of Hearts’ starting line-up from that semi-final just over three months ago will be in the team on Monday - Shankland and midfielder Cammy Devlin. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon is injured along with centre-back Jamie McCart, left-back James Penrice was sold to AEK Athens, and Michael Steinwender is likely to be on the bench this time.

It is unclear whether right-back Adam Forrester will play from the start or if new signing Christian Borchgrevink will be fit. In midfield, Beni Baningime is another injury doubt and Jorge Grant was released in May before joining English club Salford City. Strikers James Wilson and Elton Kabangu may also find themselves on the bench against Aberdeen given Braga’s prowess in recent games.

All of which underlines the changing face of Hearts. The overhaul is very much central to raising standards, and it’s not finished yet.