The Hearts plan to combat Celtic's speed as Kuhn, Maeda and Jota are earmarked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic Park hosts first against sixth in the Scottish Premiership

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High-octane football doesn’t faze Michael Steinwender after playing in Austria’s Bundesliga. It was there he confronted Nicolas Kuhn, so Hearts’ trip to Celtic Park holds no fear for the centre-back. The Premiership leaders want a response as they chase the league title after losing to Rangers, but their guests have a plan to cause further upset in Glasgow’s east end.

Steinwender, a January signing from IFK Varnamo in Sweden, has amassed enough experience at the age of 24 to know how to handle the occasion. “If you're playing in Austria, let's say you play against Sturm Graz or Red Bull Salzburg or Rapid Wien, they are also big teams. A lot of physical work,” he commented. “In Scottish football, you can really feel it in every game. There is more physical work, I would say. But yeah, I try to adapt and do my best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Kuhn was a good player also in Rapid Wien. He had great stats and he's doing excellent at Celtic as well, from what I heard. I'm not surprised to see him get a big move to Celtic. When I watched him playing at Rapid Wien, when we played against him, he was a creative player. So I was not surprised that he can perform like this.

“I think he plays on the right wing, so I play on the other side. I will try to tell my team-mates what to expect from him. We also have our own game plan and try to do our best. Of course, every football player looks up to these moments or these challenges to present themselves against big players. So yeah, I think everybody in our team is looking forward to the game.

“I hope we do a great job. We practice a lot and we also had a lot of video analysis. So yeah, as in the other games, we have to focus on ourselves and do our job and try our best. Obviously, we know that Celtic is the best team in Scotland at the moment. We have to perform on a very high level.”

Young Hearts defence for the Premiership’s toughest test at Celtic Park

Hearts could field a fairly young defence with 19-year-old Adam Forrester, Steinwender, and 21-year-old Lewis Neilson. Left-back James Penrice would be the elder statesman at 26. Jamie McCart’s fitness is uncertain ahead of the match. Steinwender believes youthful energy can combat Celtic’s attacking pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also think we have a fast defence. We have our own tactics, as I said,” explained the Austrian. “So I hope that these tactics will be the best and we have to be ready all the time for some deep balls. We know that they are pretty fast. We always have to be on the front foot and try to do our best.

“Obviously I have a great relationship with Lewis. We are talking a lot, also on the pitch, off the pitch. So yeah, it feels great. But as I said, in football you have to play with every player who comes into the squad. I was very happy for him. He's doing a great job and we try to help each other as much as we can.”

READ MORE: MCL blow for Hearts