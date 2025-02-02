Hearts have been busy in the winter transfer window but how have other signings of the past got on, and where are they now?
They kickstarted business on January 1st and fans have been loving what they have seen from Elton Kabangu so far. Jamie McCart has also impressed while Sander Kartum and Michael Steindwender have also came into the team.
A 6-0 pasting of Dundee on Saturday has Neil Critchley’s side firmly looking up rather than down and more recruits will only add to the excitement. In the last few seasons, Hearts haven’t been overly busy in the January window.
So who were the last 13 winter signings to come into Hearts prior to this window and where are they now? We take a look.