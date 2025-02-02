The last 13 Hearts winter transfer window signings and where they are now: Derby heroes to players you forgot

From those who made telling derby impacts to stars you may have forgotten, here are where the last 13 Hearts winter signings are now

Hearts have been busy in the winter transfer window but how have other signings of the past got on, and where are they now?

They kickstarted business on January 1st and fans have been loving what they have seen from Elton Kabangu so far. Jamie McCart has also impressed while Sander Kartum and Michael Steindwender have also came into the team.

A 6-0 pasting of Dundee on Saturday has Neil Critchley’s side firmly looking up rather than down and more recruits will only add to the excitement. In the last few seasons, Hearts haven’t been overly busy in the January window.

So who were the last 13 winter signings to come into Hearts prior to this window and where are they now? We take a look.

Showed good attacking intent after arriving last January but had some question marks in defence. Recalled to Wolves after a loan in Switzerland.

1. Dexter Lembikisa - Wolves

Struggled for regular action while on loan from Charlton and had injury troubles at Dens.

2. Scott Fraser - Dundee

Still at Tynecastle but on the fringes.

3. Yutaro Oda - Hearts

The Aussie youngster who arrived from Newcastle on loan failed to set the world alight in the capital as he managed just one goal in eight league appearances.

4. Garang Kuol - Newcastle United

