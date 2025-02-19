The longest serving managers in Scottish football ranked after latest sacking + where Hearts and Hibs men sit

Published 19th Feb 2025

Here’s where the Hearts and Hibs gaffers - plus some former players at each club - sit in the list of longest-serving SPFL managers after another sacking.

The longest managerial reigns list has taken a shuffle in recent weeks amid a raft of changes in the dugout.

David Gray came into the Hibs hotseat at the start of the season and came through mounting pressure amid a difficult start to lead the club into a European football charge. Steven Naismith was sacked by Hearts and Neil Critchley has been at the helm since the Autumn.

He has Hearts well in the mix for the top six in a tightly-congested Premiership. Elsewhere, the axe fell in the Championship as Partick Thistle sacked club legend Kris Doolan.

Their title bid in the second tier has faltered and a pick-me-up is needed if they want to maintain a place in the promotion play-offs. With changes at the likes of Motherwell too in recent times, here is where Gray, Critchley and the rest of the league sit in terms of who’s been in charge of their club the longest.

Spartans

1. Dougie Samuel

Spartans | SNS Group

Montrose

2. Stewart Petrie

Montrose | SNS Group

Livingston

3. David Martindale

Livingston | SNS Group

Dumbarton

4. Stevie Farrell

Dumbarton | SNS Group

