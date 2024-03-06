The Morton man with an unrivalled Hearts backstory in the Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup. Hearts. Vladimir Romanov. Hampden. Paulo Sergio. 5-1. Words and numbers which conjure many nostalgic images in the minds of Tynecastle regulars. The latter stages of the aforementioned knockout tournament begin this weekend, and for Hearts that means a trip to Greenock Morton. There, they will encounter a man whose Gorgie cup backstory eclipses pretty much anyone's.

Jamie MacDonald turns 38 next month and hopes a minor knee issue does not prevent him being involved against his former club. His long goalkeeping career began at Riccarton aged 14 and took him to heights not even Craig Gordon can lay claim to. MacDonald is literally a living Hearts legend as the keeper who played in the 5-1 demolition of Hibs in the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

Those and other memories may float through his mind during the build-up to Monday evening's quarter-final tie at Cappielow Park. One of the greatest days of his life took place on 19 May, 2012, at Hampden Park. Not even Craig Gordon, MacDonald's former Hearts team-mate whose illustrious career includes multiple trophies and international caps, can lay claim to beating Hibs 5-1 in a cup final. MacDonald is the only goalkeeper on the planet with that accolade.

"That's the one thing I've got over the big man," laughs MacDonald. "He's got a few things over me but that's the one thing I'll always have. Fantastic memories. It was the biggest cup game in history for both teams and thankfully we were victorious. Hearts have reached a few cup finals in recent years without winning, so it's now 12 years since that win in 2012. I'm sure they will be itching to get their hands on the trophy again.

"I suppose they had a bit of a purple patch winning three Scottish Cups in 14 years [1998, 2006, 2012], but that's now none in 12 years. They will be desperate to get through on Monday. It's a great draw for me given my history and it's also good for Morton to be at home with a chance to get to a Scottish Cup semi-final."

Unsurprisingly, MacDonald's recollections of season 2011/12 at Tynecastle are vivid. Romanov's financial situation was perilous and the clubs he owned, including Hearts, felt the impact. Wages were delayed for weeks at a time, some players were sold, Ryan Stevenson walked out and the whole episode made for a chaotic run-up to a cup final.

"It was really the beginning of the end of the Romanov era. It obviously led to administration and some hard times," MacDonald admits. "It was a hard season on and off the park - not getting paid, boys coming and going because of that, players sticking with it. That year was my breakthrough season. Marian Kello started the season in goal for Hearts and I got in due to his fallout with Romanov about not signing a new contract.

"The final itself - what a day. Couldn't have gone any better. There was a wee bit of relief in the end. We knew we were better than Hibs that season because we had beaten them every time, but there was always that worry that you might lose on the big day. As it was, we blew them away. It's a day I'll cherish for the rest of my life.

"We lost the captain, Marius Zaliukas, a few years back and that was a very sad day for everybody involved at Hearts. He was such a great guy and a fantastic character to work with. I'll always have fond memories of him. I saw a picture the other day from the final whistle in the 2012 final and he was my first point of contact because he was closest. It's bitter-sweet memories because of that."

MacDonald lives in Edinburgh with his wife and four children and travels to Greenock each day for training. He seldom escapes the adulation after his 2012 achievement. "I couldn't begin to count the amount of 5-1s I've done over the years," he says. "There will be photos of all the players doing that. I've got kids of my own who weren't born at the time. Other parents say to their kids about it and that gets passed on. My own kids come to me, saying: 'Dad, did you win the Scottish Cup because so-and-so said this.' You are part of the history now because you are recognised for that cup win. It lasts in the memories of all Hearts fans.

"Football clubs aren't the most stable and don't always do the most straightforward things at times. After experiencing the Romanov era, I think I can handle pretty much anything in football and in life. I learned good life skills but it's amazing how much people pull together in tough times. That season in that changing room was a perfect example."

There is no chance of him getting dewy-eyed here. As professional as ever, the keeper recognises he will have a job to do on Monday if fit enough. That job is to stop Hearts reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals for the fourth time in the last six years. Morton sit fourth in the Championship table and eliminated Premiership side Motherwell at a raucous Cappielow in the previous round of the cup. Manager Dougie Imrie will have them primed for another shock.

"We don't have the biggest squad and that lack of depth makes a difference," explains MacDonald. "The fans are all from the Greenock and Inverclyde area. The manager wants that unity and that's what has helped us. We are in a play-off position at the minute in the league and we're in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup against Hearts after beating Motherwell. We will go into Monday full of confidence and expecting that we can cause an upset.

"If that happens, I'm a Morton player and you have to be professional. People know Hearts means a lot to me. I was there for a large part of my life, from 14 years old to 28. I won the cup and went through a lot with the club, but I want to get to Hampden again. I'm getting on myself now. I've played in a few Scottish Cup finals and lifted the trophy, but I'd love to get there again."

MacDonald's Morton contract expires at the end of the season and he is expected to move clubs. "I definitely want to play on. I've had a few little niggles this year but I still feel good and that I've got a lot to give. You look at big Craigy at Hearts who has just signed for another year. He will be 42 come the end of that deal. He is a great example after recently coming back from a serious injury.