Bojan Miovski shoots for goal during the Viaplay Cup semi-final. Picture: SNS
The most accurate strikers in the Scottish Premiership this season - including two Hibs and one Hearts star in the top 10

The forwards who lead the league in shooting percentage so far this Scottish Premiership season.

By Craig Fowler
57 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:19am

A predatory striker can make all the difference to a football club. If you’ve got someone who regularly puts away chances at a higher rate than the goalscorers on the clubs around you, then it can typically lift a team above their rivals to the title, to Europe, to the top six or above other strugglers in a relegation battle.

Now, there are other factors to consider, but one of the easiest and most obvious ways to judge whether a player is good at finishing or not is to the look at their shooting stats. Strikers who hit the target more often than not are going to end up with a strong goals-to-game ratio.

Here are the current top 10 for the Scottish Premiership...

1. Martin Boyle (Hibs)

Percentage of shots on target: 57.69

2. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen)

Percentage of shots on target: 55.77

3. Liel Abada (Celtic)

Percentage of shots on target: 53.66

4. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic)

Percentage of shots on target: 52.73

