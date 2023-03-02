The forwards who lead the league in shooting percentage so far this Scottish Premiership season.

A predatory striker can make all the difference to a football club. If you’ve got someone who regularly puts away chances at a higher rate than the goalscorers on the clubs around you, then it can typically lift a team above their rivals to the title, to Europe, to the top six or above other strugglers in a relegation battle.

Now, there are other factors to consider, but one of the easiest and most obvious ways to judge whether a player is good at finishing or not is to the look at their shooting stats. Strikers who hit the target more often than not are going to end up with a strong goals-to-game ratio.

Here are the current top 10 for the Scottish Premiership...

1 . Martin Boyle (Hibs) Percentage of shots on target: 57.69 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) Percentage of shots on target: 55.77 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Liel Abada (Celtic) Percentage of shots on target: 53.66 Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) Percentage of shots on target: 52.73 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales