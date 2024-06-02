Hearts fans are no doubt intrigued to see what moves head coach Steven Naismith makes in this summer’s transfer window.

The club finished third in the Premiership last season and heading into term 24/25, the goal will be to cement that place again. European football in the revamped Europa League or Europa Conference League is to come and that will add more workloads onto Naismith’s team.

Already, four signings have been made by Hearts. Motherwell playmaker Blair Spittal, Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda, Livingston left-back James Penrice and Hamilton Accies goalkeeper Ryan Fulton have all joined the team.

How many more come in remains to be seen but Hearts have had an array of big money moves sanctioned in the past. From club heroes and cult figures to splurges born from the Vladimir Romanov era, here’s an XI made up of the most expensivley-assembled Hearts transfer moves from years past.

GK: Antti Niemi (£385k) Antti Niemi was a fan favourite at Hearts and made them a good profit on their investment when leaving for Southampton at a price reported to be around £2m at the time.

LB: Tosh McKinlay (£300k) Spent seven years in Gorgie after starting his career at Dundee. Moved on to Celtic in 1994 who he still works for as a scout.

CB: Graeme Hogg (€300k) All exisiting data on Hogg's move from Portsmouth to Tynecastle has it down in the quarter of a million territory when converted into pounds. In today's money. Nowadays, that's around £690k if that gives some scope into how his four Gorgie years are viewed.