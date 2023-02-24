News you can trust since 1873
Aberdeen forward Bojan Miovski is fouled by James Sands during Rangers' win at Pittodrie earlier this season. Picture: SNS

The most fouled players in the Scottish Premiership this season - including two Hearts stars and one Hibs favourite in top 10

The 10 most fouled players in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

By Craig Fowler
1 hour ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 10:58am

Routinely winning fouls from the opposition is an aspect of a player’s game which can often be underrated. If you’re a forward it means you’re often setting your team up to sling the ball into the box from a set-piece or have a direct shot at goal. For a midfielder it invariably means they’re able to keep hold of the ball in tight spaces while also holding the aforementioned potential from a set play. Then there are the defenders who relieve the pressure when opponents threaten in the final third.

We’ve rounded up those who’ve won the most fouls in the Scottish Premiership so far this campaign thanks to advanced stats provided by Wyscout.com. The final list features one departed hero from Hibs and a couple of stars from Tynecastle.

The top 10 follows in ascendancy order...

1. Ryan Porteous (Hibs)

Fouls suffered - 46 Despite leaving Easter Road at the end of last month, the now-Watford centre-back is still leading the Scottish Premiership for the most fouls suffered this season.

2. Callum Slattery (Motherwell)

Fouls suffered: 43

3. Duk (Aberdeen)

Fouls suffered: 42

4. Ryan McGowan (St Johnstone)

Fouls suffered: 41 The former Hearts man also lands himself in this list. He's played at centre-back, wing-back and centre-midfield for the Saints this season.

