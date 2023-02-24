Routinely winning fouls from the opposition is an aspect of a player’s game which can often be underrated. If you’re a forward it means you’re often setting your team up to sling the ball into the box from a set-piece or have a direct shot at goal. For a midfielder it invariably means they’re able to keep hold of the ball in tight spaces while also holding the aforementioned potential from a set play. Then there are the defenders who relieve the pressure when opponents threaten in the final third.