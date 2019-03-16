'The players need to take a long hard look at themselves' - Hearts fans react to defeat to Hamilton

Hearts fans were not impressed with their side’s defeat at lowly Hamilton…

@KevinFraserPP: “Humiliating defeat. Getting worse by the week”

Sean Clare cut a dejected figure at full-time. Pic: SNS

@marsh_ross: “If we didn't have such a good (lucky?) start to the season we'd be fighting relegation. Points dropped to St Mirren, Dundee and Hamilton is nowhere near good enough.”

@littlegoldfish8: “The players need to take a long hard look at themselves and ask themselves "do I want to play for Hearts?" because at this moment they don't deserve to wear the Jersey. They can't just turn up for the big games, fans pay hard-earned money to see them turn up in every game”

@tay_callum: “Not had a convincing result in months, struggled to beat a team near bottom of championship, can't beat tinpot clubs in Premiership, our scouts think signing has-been players who have no fitness is a great idea and we play the most boring football in the league”

@chewbaaarker: “Levein was let down by the players... Naisy wasn’t there to scream at ppl - need more like him (plus change payments structure to incentives of bonus)

“Wee Robo once said that “players can suffer from 4 bedroom detached house syndrome” ... cold day or not need to try harder!!”

@zicos1874: “We were better last season watching Harry and Anthony now I'm watching Mulraney and Vanecek. Put both keepers together and they still wouldn't get close to McLaughlin not got 1 player in the team that can play a pass to split their defence”

@crawf1980: “St Mirren - Loss * Dundee - Loss * Livingston - Pumped * St Mirren - Draw * Hamilton - Loss - can’t beat 4 of the bottom 5”

@supernashwan84: “Hearts’ result has such a major impact on everyone’s weekends. To lose so tamely is just not good enough”