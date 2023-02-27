The 15 players who have committed the most fouls in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

“Get stuck in!” It’s a common demand from the stands in Scottish football as supporters implore their favourites to show commitment for the cause by putting their bodies on the line and lunging into challenges.

Seeing a player commit a foul, so long as they don’t go over the top and put the team at a disadvantage with a red card, can be a cathartic experience. We can briefly live vicariously through the player in question and release some of the pent up frustration. There’s also the art of the ‘clever foul’, which can stop a threatening opponent and allow the defending team a few seconds to get themselves organised.

But of course there are the downsides. Committing too many fouls can kill attacking momentum or, worse, enable the opposition team to get a free cross into the penalty area or shot at goal.

Here are those in the Scottish Premiership this campaign who have committed the most fouls so far...

1 . Keanu Baccus (St Mirren) Fouls conceded: 54 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Curtis Main (St Mirren) Fouls conceded: 50 Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Joe Newell (Hibs) Fouls conceded: 43 The Hibs midfielder is known for his work on the football but he's not afraid to put a challenge in off it. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Callum Slattery (Motherwell) Fouls conceded: 42 Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales