The transfer window is up and running but there are some deals clubs will not want to entertain.

Steven Naismith has been quick off the mark at Hearts and a host of early deals has his side primed for Premiership action, plus matches in the Europa League or Europa Confernence League.

Hibs meanwhile are rebuilding under new head coach David Gray. More incomings are expected and exits could also happen as he looks to get his side ready for improving upon a bottom six finish last term. There will be different battles all over the division from the Rangers and Celtic title fight to who takes the European places, and the battle at the bottom.

Each club has a top player, one they should look to avoid selling should they want to achieve their objectives short-term, and in the long run they would stand to benefit from extended stays. Looking at a player from each club, we pick 12 stars who fall into that category.

1 . Aberdeen - Bojan Miovski The striker has many admirers and is Aberdeen's main man right now. Inevitable he will want to try his hand elsewhere at some stage but with Duk as a seven-figure sellable asset, there's no real need for Aberdeen to cash in this window. Not to mention losing 26 goals from their team, the tally Miovski stuck away last campaign.

2 . Celtic - Cameron Carter-Vickers The likes of O'Riley and Kyogo also have exits links but the American international is the one they'd really struggle to replace. A huge fee for O'Riley makes it easier to cover for him while there's every chance Idah may come in as number one striker over Kyogo. The backline looked shaky when Carter-Vickers wasn't in the middle of it.

3 . Dundee - Luke McCowan A proper breakthrough season for him in Dundee's top six return to the Premiership. 26 now and a versatile option. You'd need to sign a couple of players to cover for him if he were to go.