The Premiership club who's made most fouls so far as Hearts and Hibs ranked vs rivals

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland

Sports and Trends Writer

Published 12th Oct 2024, 12:00 BST

Here's a look at the Scottish Premiership teams that have committed the most fouls this season

A combined total of 989 fouls have been committed in the Scottish Premiership this season - and here we’ll be looking at the team which has been on the receiving end of a talking to more than any other.

Yellow cards and red cards will not be factored into this list - we’ll be merely looking at the fouls each team has committed so far ahead of the October international break.

Here’s how the likes of Hearts and Hibs compare to Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and more, based on info from the official SPFL stat centre.

Fouls committed: 64

1. Celtic

Fouls committed: 64 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Fouls committed: 66

2. Motherwell

Fouls committed: 66 | SNS Group

Fouls committed: 69

3. Dundee

Fouls committed: 69 | SNS Group

Fouls committed: 70

4. Dundee United

Fouls committed: 70 | SNS Group

