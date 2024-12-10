Thursday’s Conference League tie is vital in more ways than one

European experiences have been fairly horrible for Craig Halkett. The Hearts defender hobbled off injured in St Gallen and Riga two years ago, and has yet to feature in this season's UEFA Conference League campaign. Understandably, he heads to Denmark on Wednesday eager for a more positive few days.

He returned to the starting line-up for Saturday's 2-0 Premiership win over Dundee with Frankie Kent nursing a quad muscle injury. Kent's fitness will have a huge bearing on Halkett's role on Thursday against FC Copenhagen.

“It's probably going to be one of the toughest challenges we've faced this year,” acknowledged the player, mindful that Hearts emerged from Pot 4 in the Conference League draw, while Copenhagen are Pot 1. “Obviously they're a big team, a big club in Europe. I think the majority of people would know who they are. Obviously it's a good challenge that we're looking forward to. I think everybody wants to play at the highest level and test themselves against the best opposition, the best teams. It's going to be a hard game but one we're all looking forward to.

“I've had no minutes in it [Conference League] whatsoever. Two seasons ago I played in the first qualifier, came off injured and then came back for the Riga game. It was the same injury again. so it's not been a nice memory so far. Hopefully, coming up in the next few games, I'll get a better taste of it. I've been on the bench in all the games. I've been supporting the boys and been there. Copenhagen is one we're all looking forward to.”

The standard of opponent is a step up from routine league fixtures, which Hearts have found difficult enough so far this season as they sit second bottom of the table. They beat Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia Nicosia in their first two Conference League ties before losing to Heidenheim and Cercle Brugge.

“It's a lot different,” said Halkett. “You try and do as much preparation and video and analysis as you can, just touching on the games you play week in and week out. You've played these teams so many times, you know the majority of the players inside out. Their strengths and their weaknesses.

“It's still unknown when you go to play against these European teams. For most of us, you've not played against any of these players before or heard of them. It's an unknown game. You find when you go to these places, you always start for the first 15-20 minutes just trying to suss each other out and see strengths and weaknesses and then you settle into the game. It's a lot different but it's enjoyable.

“The new format in all your team competitions has been good, getting to play a lot of different teams. But it's a one-off game, so it's not like you're one team away and you know what you're going to expect at home. It's just one game away and you give it your all.”

Saturday's victory moved the Edinburgh club off the foot of the Premiership. Now they want to carry the resultant confidence to Denmark's capital. Competing on different fronts is a challenge but one welcomed by the Hearts squad. “It's something the manager said all season. You want to be playing as many competitions and games as you can,” explained Halkett.

“If you start picking up good results in both this competition and the league, then your momentum builds for everything. I think we've done well so far. The last couple of results maybe didn't go our way but the performances have been good. Going off the back of a good performance and a good win on Saturday, we can only go into the game on Thursday with confidence.”

Teenage striker James Wilson has a strong chance of playing at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium. He enjoyed his first senior start against Dundee and looked dangerous running in behind the opposition. It is reasonable to assume Musa Drammeh, the 22-year-old Spanish forward, would also be involved this week were he not omitted from Hearts Conference League squad when it was registered with UEFA.

“They're good,” said Halkett when outlining what both youngsters offer. “That's something we spoke about at half-time on Saturday. They maybe weren't getting the joy they wanted in terms of numbers of chances, but what they were doing for the team was getting us up to the park. They chased down lost balls and forced the Dundee defenders into errors - kicking out for corners, kicking out for throw-ins which is so valuable for the team. For us defenders, it gives us a bit of rest and gets us organised.

“I know it's obviously been tough for Musa. I think, when he came in, he was always a young one that we'd look to bed in and get minutes as the season went on. Unfortunately for him, he didn't find his way into the European squad. I think he's shown now in the last few weeks what he can bring to the team. He's come on leaps and bounds in the last few weeks in training. I think you'll start to see it at the weekends. It's obviously disappointing at this point he's not involved on Thursday. But it gives the rest of the boys that maybe didn't play Saturday a chance.”

Each day at Riccarton, Halkett and his fellow defenders play a useful role in the development of both Wilson and Drammeh. “You pass on hints and tips about stuff that you don't really like doing,” revealed the centre-back. “Defending against you, what you tell them is: ‘If it's me playing against someone, I don't really like it when they do this.’ So you try to tell them that's what you should be doing to other players.”

Thursday's tie is the first of two opportunities for Hearts to garner points and secure a spot in February's Conference League knockout play-off round. Their final match of the league phase comes a week on Thursday when the Moldovan club Petrocub visit Tynecastle. All concerned would rather avoid needing a result from the last tie and the tension that would create.

“Definitely,” agreed Halkett. “I think we've gone into every game this year in the group thinking that we can go and take a win and get a positive result. It will be no different on Thursday. We all know what position we put ourselves in by winning a couple of games at the start. It's obviously disappointing not getting any points the last few games. We know that if we can go and win this one it puts us in a really strong position. The mindset of Copenhagen and all the big teams is going to be the same.”

A draw would be considered perfectly acceptable by Hearts. Copenhagen played Champions League football last season, beating Manchester United and Galatasaray at home, and also drawing with Bayern Munich in Germany. “Going over there, a big stadium, a big team, picking up any sort of point would be positive,” stated Halkett. “Like I said, we'll go and try to win the game but if we come away with a point I think everyone would be more than happy.”

There are some encouraging signs for Hearts. Lawrence Shankland returned to goalscoring form with both goals against Dundee after 12 games without scoring, whilst goalkeeper Craig Gordon recorded his 100th clean sheet for the club. “It's been massive,” said Halkett. “Just on Shanks, he more than deserved his two goals. I think it's been hard for him the last few weeks. I don't think that his performances have been lacking. He's been putting in a lot of work doing the dirty side of the game and maybe not getting rewarded. I think you've seen that he's stuck at it.

”He got his two goals but he also was brilliant in the game doing everything else. He was holding the ball up, he was shutting people down and winning headers, winning tackles, so it was great for him. Hopefully this will be the start of him kicking on and banging up to the sort of goals he got last year. Craig has been brilliant. Obviously he came in with the 100th clean sheet, it's a brilliant milestone. I think he's broken all sorts of records this year and with the club overall. So I'm delighted for him.”