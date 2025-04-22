Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Beaton's decisions at Hampden Park angered the Tynecastle club

Hearts players Michael Steinwender and Cammy Devlin are facing suspensions following red cards during Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen. Both players were ordered off by referee John Beaton as the Pittodrie club won 2-1 after extra-time to reach the final against Celtic on 24 May.

Mike Garrity, the Hearts assistant coach, was also shown a red card at full-time after confronting Beaton on the Hampden Park pitch. His fate may become clearer in time, but Scottish Football Association rules are definitive on the punishments for both Steinwender and Devlin.

The Austrian centre-back received a straight red card on 43 minutes for denying Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen an obvious goalscoring opportunity. He took the Finnish international winger down as he prepared to sprint clear just outside the centre circle, and Beaton instantly sent the Hearts player down the tunnel.

That left the Tynecastle side with 10 men until Devlin’s dismissal on 116 minutes. The Australian midfielder received his first booking on 77 minutes for a challenge on Pape Gueye in which he won the ball before making contact with the Aberdeen midfielder. Play was dead due to an offside call a millisecond before the tackle.

Then, four minutes from the end of extra-time, and with the score at 1-1, Beaton showed Devlin a second yellow followed by a red card. The player attempted to clear a loose ball at the edge of Hearts’ penalty area and Dante Polvara nipped in to get a toe to the ball first. Devlin caught Polvara and Beaton sent him off. Two minutes later, Oday Dabbagh scored Aberdeen’s winning goal to secure their final place.

SFA rules on red cards and suspensions made clear after Hampden semi-final

SFA disciplinary rules for specified cup competitions make it clear what punishment Steinwender and Devlin will incur. Steinwender’s red card was for an A4 offence, which is defined in the association’s rulebook as “denying the opposing team or an opponent a goal or a goal scoring opportunity”. It carries a one-match suspension “effective immediately to the specified cup competition where the sending off offence was reported”. That means Steinwender misses Hearts’ first Scottish Cup tie next season.

Devlin faces the same fate. His dismissal was for an A6 offence, defined as “receiving a second caution in the same match”. It also triggers a one-game ban effective immediately in the same competition, so he will also sit out the first Scottish Cup fixture next term.

Garrity could face a misconduct charge once SFA officials examine details of his verbal exchange with Beaton at the end of Saturday’s game. He and Neil Critchley, the Hearts head coach, approached Beaton asking for an explanation over the red cards but the official did not engage in much conversation. He was seen flashing a red card at Garrity before leaving the field of play.

Hearts issued a statement on Monday condemning Devlin’s two yellow cards, making clear their intention to ask the SFA for an explanation. It can be read in full here: Hearts statement