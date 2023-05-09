The Scottish Premiership team of the year - according to Wyscout
What the stats and scouting website tells us about the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season
The rise of advanced analytics in football has meant websites like Wyscout.com have come to the fore in recent years. Not only does the site provide video clips for just about every professional across the globe, it also boasts a huge database of statistics. For these reasons, it’s become an invaluable tool for Scottish clubs.
Stats have their place. They can give a clearer picture of a player’s worth. But they can sometimes priortise certain aspects of the game over others. Defending, for instance, is a harder skill to measure in raw numbers. Making a lot of tackles, for instance, may appear good, but as Paolo Maldini once said, “if I’m making a tackle then I’ve already made a mistake”.
This would perhaps explain why their Team of the Season so far for the Scottish Premiership has at least a couple of curious choices in it. See for yourself...