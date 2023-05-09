What the stats and scouting website tells us about the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season

The rise of advanced analytics in football has meant websites like Wyscout.com have come to the fore in recent years. Not only does the site provide video clips for just about every professional across the globe, it also boasts a huge database of statistics. For these reasons, it’s become an invaluable tool for Scottish clubs.

Stats have their place. They can give a clearer picture of a player’s worth. But they can sometimes priortise certain aspects of the game over others. Defending, for instance, is a harder skill to measure in raw numbers. Making a lot of tackles, for instance, may appear good, but as Paolo Maldini once said, “if I’m making a tackle then I’ve already made a mistake”.

This would perhaps explain why their Team of the Season so far for the Scottish Premiership has at least a couple of curious choices in it. See for yourself...

1 . GK - Kelle Roos (Aberdeen) The Dutchman has impressed for the Dons after arriving last summer. Has conceded only one goal in his last six games. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . DR - James Tavernier (Rangers) The Rangers captain has scored 17 times this season from the right side of defence. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . DL - Borna Barisic (Rangers) The Croatian is a surprise inclusion over Celtic's Greg Taylor. He leads the Scottish Premiership in crosses attempted. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . DC - Carl Starfelt (Celtic) The first inclusion from the champions and perhaps a bit of a surprise as he's missed a lot of time through injury. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales