Celtic's star winger Jota is unsurprisingly one player who has made it into the team. All pictures: SNS

The Scottish Premiership team of the year - according to Wyscout

What the stats and scouting website tells us about the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season

By Craig Fowler
Published 9th May 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 18:04 BST

The rise of advanced analytics in football has meant websites like Wyscout.com have come to the fore in recent years. Not only does the site provide video clips for just about every professional across the globe, it also boasts a huge database of statistics. For these reasons, it’s become an invaluable tool for Scottish clubs.

Stats have their place. They can give a clearer picture of a player’s worth. But they can sometimes priortise certain aspects of the game over others. Defending, for instance, is a harder skill to measure in raw numbers. Making a lot of tackles, for instance, may appear good, but as Paolo Maldini once said, “if I’m making a tackle then I’ve already made a mistake”.

This would perhaps explain why their Team of the Season so far for the Scottish Premiership has at least a couple of curious choices in it. See for yourself...

The Dutchman has impressed for the Dons after arriving last summer. Has conceded only one goal in his last six games.

1. GK - Kelle Roos (Aberdeen)

The Dutchman has impressed for the Dons after arriving last summer. Has conceded only one goal in his last six games.

The Rangers captain has scored 17 times this season from the right side of defence.

2. DR - James Tavernier (Rangers)

The Rangers captain has scored 17 times this season from the right side of defence.

The Croatian is a surprise inclusion over Celtic's Greg Taylor. He leads the Scottish Premiership in crosses attempted.

3. DL - Borna Barisic (Rangers)

The Croatian is a surprise inclusion over Celtic's Greg Taylor. He leads the Scottish Premiership in crosses attempted.

The first inclusion from the champions and perhaps a bit of a surprise as he's missed a lot of time through injury.

4. DC - Carl Starfelt (Celtic)

The first inclusion from the champions and perhaps a bit of a surprise as he's missed a lot of time through injury.

