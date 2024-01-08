News you can trust since 1873
The Scottish Premiership’s ‘dirtiest’ teams: how Hearts and Hibs compare to rivals - gallery

 How Hearts and Hibs compare to Celtic and Rangers in terms of fouls committed.

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:06 GMT

Hearts and Hibs have enjoyed mixed seasons so far.

Hearts sit in third and are on track to qualify for Europa League football next term after picking up 36 points from 21 games, while Hibs make up the chasing pack in sixth position with 25 points from 20 games so far.

The next few months will be crucial for both teams in their pursuit of European football and with such high stakes it is inevitable that both teams will be throwing themselves into plenty of tackles in the coming games.

The introduction of VAR has often led to controversy and at times has brought greater spotlight on referees than ever before. But how do Hearts and Hibs foul count compare to the likes of Celtic and Rangers - and which team has been the dirtiest in the division so far.

272 fouls committed (SNS)

1. Livingston

272 fouls committed (SNS)

269 fouls committed (SNS)

2. Kilmarnock

269 fouls committed (SNS)

256 fouls committed (SNS)

3. Motherwell

256 fouls committed (SNS)

249 fouls committed (SNS)

4. Hearts

249 fouls committed (SNS)

