The stats experts reveal Hearts most consistent player this season

It has been an intriguing season for Hearts as they battle for a return to European competition.

An early exit from the Europa Conference League quelled some early-season momentum but it now looks as if some form is being found at just the right time as the business end of the campaign rapidly approaches.

After suffering just two defeats in their last ten games and claiming a 4-2 home win against Livingston on Saturday, Steven Naismith’s men are sat in third place in the Premiership table - and although they remain some distance behind second placed Rangers and current leaders Celtic, there seems some certainty that a place in next season’s Europa League is firmly within touching distance.

But who have been Hearts’ best performers during the last nine months? With help from stats experts WhoScored, we assess the average ratings across Naismith’s squad.