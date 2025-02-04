Forwards are firing under Neil Critchley

Netting at Glebe Park, Tynecastle Park and Dens Park has taken a beating from Hearts players over the last few weeks. Four goals lashed at Brechin in the Scottish Cup, three at home against Kilmarnock in the Premiership, then hitting Dundee for six on Tayside at the weekend underlines a potent forward line clicking into gear in timely fashion.

Head coach Neil Critchley has been waiting for this for some time. Ever since his appointment in mid-October, in fact. The Englishman watched his team threaten to annihilate opponents but lack conviction at critical moments. Hearts climbed to seventh in the Premiership after Saturday’s 6-0 victory and have plenty work still to do this season, but there is a reason behind the recent ruthlessness.

Critchley puts it down to nothing other than good, old-fashioned training practice. Replicating attacks, combination play and finishing at Riccarton each day is paying dividends. A little extra focus in the final third is going a long way. Some delightful strikes from Lawrence Shankland, Blair Spittal, Elton Kabangu and Kenneth Vargas characterised Saturday’s victory alongside Musa Drammeh’s close-range plunder.

“We highlighted prior to the game about Dundee starting games quickly and building momentum,” explained Critchley, speaking exclusively to the Edinburgh News. “I felt they did that, but we coped with that period of the game really well. That gave us a foothold to come into the game and score the first goal. The first goal in any game is big and we managed to get it. It was a terrific strike. From there, we grew in confidence and obviously went on to produce a very good performance.

“Our goals were all really good finishes, really instinctive, real quality. I think we've threatened to do that in some of the other games as well, but we've missed chances. We've not been as clinical. Maybe a bit of extra-time on the training ground working on finishing routines has helped. Because we're in a good place as well, the players are probably less anxious in front of goal now. They’re not snatching at things and they're a bit calmer. That’s brilliant to see. Shanks scored, Spits, Elton, Musa. Kenny scored a nice goal on the break as well. That was a brilliant strike, so it's nice for the front players all to contribute with the goals.”

Training-ground work is the essence of any good coach. Critchley has simply increased the time spent on creating and scoring chances. “We do it all the time. We do a lot of unit work or position-specific work and individual work as well,” he added. “We always try to replicate the types of chances we think we're going to create with how we play. Sometimes it comes off like it did on Saturday. Sometimes, unfortunately, the players miss. Thankfully, everything seemed to hit the back of the net at Dundee. Although, I have to say, we did create some other good opportunities as well. We might have had one or two more goals, but obviously we're happy with six.”

At the opposite end, Lewis Neilson’s defensive re-emergence could be a real bonus for Hearts. His season-long loan at St Johnstone was cut short last month and talks took place with management regarding another loan move. Then came Craig Halkett’s injury 11 minutes into last week’s 3-2 win over Kilmarnock. Neilson stepped off the bench and then delivered a commanding display from the start at Dundee.

“That shows you how this industry can work,” Critchley pointed out. “I had a conversation with Lewis when he came back from St Johnstone. Halks was playing ever so well with Jamie [McCart]. We brought Michael [Steinwender] in. Daniel [Oyegoke] was still here. It was going to be difficult for him to get a game. And then Halks gets injured, Daniel goes [to Hellas Verona] on a permanent deal and Lewis comes onto the pitch after 11 minutes last week against Kilmarnock. So that's how fortunes can change. I thought Lewis was excellent at Dundee.”

The 21-year-old played his part in stretching Hearts’ unbeaten run to seven games. Momentum is building after five wins and two draws. Having spent a concerning amount of time in the Premiership’s relegation zone this term, the Tynecastle side can finally look upwards with confidence.

“Yeah it's a good feeling. Winning games of football definitely helps, but we've got to keep moving forward,” insisted Critchley. “We've got to make sure that when we turn back up for training and we're there, our attitude's right, how we prepare, how we train. It's so important because if you want sustained success, it's your culture and your environment that you have every day that gives you the best chance of winning football matches.”