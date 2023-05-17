2 . Josh Ginnelly

Shankland’s been so good that it’s fair to say there’s a significant drop between No.1 and No.2 in this list, but that’s not intended to take anything away from Ginnelly who has been excellent since the World Cup break after a decent if unspectacular beginning. It was at that point he was moved from the wing and utilised as a striker. The reward is there for all to see. He’s got 13 goals this campaign (nine of which have come in his last 14 matches) while his pace is invaluable to the attack. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group