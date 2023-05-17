The best Hearts players across the 2022/23 season, ranked in order from the best to the guy who’s lucky not to be among the rest.
It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Tynecastle club. After a strong start, the weight of playing an additional eight games due to their involvement in European football took a heavy toll with a downturn in results. But once they were eliminated they were able to rally, establish a healthy lead in third, knock Hibs out of the Scottish Cup and looked on course again for another shot at group-stage football on the continent. However, their form suddenly took a drastic turn for the worse, Robbie Neilson was sacked and, with three games remaining, fans are praying there is one final sting in the tale.
As a result of this, and a ridiculous injury list which stopped the likes of Craig Halkett, Beni Baningime, Peter Haring and Liam Boyce from appearing in this list, it’s been difficult to properly collate a top 10 of the best individual player performances across the season. But this writer has given it his best shot.
1. Lawrence Shankland
Was there ever any doubt? He’s scored 26 goals in all competitions, becoming the first Hearts striker to break through the 20-goal mark in a single campaign since John Robertson way back in 1992. But what’s been almost as impressive as his predatory instincts (and immaculate penalty-kick taking) has been his work away from the penalty area. He’s excellent at linking play with team-mates, occupying defenders and working hard from the front. He’s often one of the best players on the park even when he doesn’t get on the scoresheet. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
2. Josh Ginnelly
Shankland’s been so good that it’s fair to say there’s a significant drop between No.1 and No.2 in this list, but that’s not intended to take anything away from Ginnelly who has been excellent since the World Cup break after a decent if unspectacular beginning. It was at that point he was moved from the wing and utilised as a striker. The reward is there for all to see. He’s got 13 goals this campaign (nine of which have come in his last 14 matches) while his pace is invaluable to the attack. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
3. Alex Cochrane
Supporters have considered him a POTY candidate for months, but while he perhaps has a bit more consistency than Ginnelly, it’s frankly just easier to play from the left side of defence than it is playing in the final third. He also tailed off quite a bit during the club’s slump in the final days of Robbie Neilson’s reign. However, there’s no doubt he’s been the most improved member of the squad this campaign. He’s made strides defensively, but especially going forward where he’s a real menace with his energy, hard running and crossing. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4. Zander Clark
I said there was a drop off between No.1 and No.2. Well, it’s nothing compared to No.3 and the rest. And that’s not meant to diminish Zander Clark, who has made many great saves and showed real consistency since coming in for Craig Gordon. It just says a lot that the fourth highest player on this list is someone who didn’t start a game until December 28. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group