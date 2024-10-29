Goals and assists are often the most talked about individual statistics for a player over the course of a Premiership campaign.

Quite often it is the work that goes under the radar that is just as important to a team’s hopes of achieving their goals in the season, whether it is winning the title, qualifying for Europe, finishing in the top six or even surviving in the division.

With that being said, Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look at a key metric that often gets overlooked with outfield players… tackling.

But which players have made the most tackles in the Scottish Premiership so far this season. Here, we take a look at the top 10 tacklers this season as one Hearts star gets a mention and another former Jambo sits top of the list.

1 . Craig Sibbald - Dundee United 14 tackles this season

2 . Vicko Sevelj - Dundee United 14 tackles this season

3 . Beni Baningime - Hearts 15 tackles this season