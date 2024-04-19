As we approach the final furlong of the season many pundits and fans are beginning to make their assessment on the main standout players of the campaign.
A number of players in the attacking midfield area will be vying for a place in the Team of the Season and it could prove to be a hugely competitive area with standout performers from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs all impressing.
With that in mind we take a look at the top 16 performing wingers this season, based on data gathered by a number of experts at WhoScored.com.
Each player is ranked based on the metric of their average rating throughout the campaign so consistent high-level performances are key in this list.
