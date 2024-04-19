The top 16 wingers in the Scottish Premiership this season - including Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic stars

Here are the 16 best performing attacking midfielders in the Scottish Premiership this season, according to WhoScored.

As we approach the final furlong of the season many pundits and fans are beginning to make their assessment on the main standout players of the campaign.

A number of players in the attacking midfield area will be vying for a place in the Team of the Season and it could prove to be a hugely competitive area with standout performers from Rangers, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs all impressing.

With that in mind we take a look at the top 16 performing wingers this season, based on data gathered by a number of experts at WhoScored.com.

Each player is ranked based on the metric of their average rating throughout the campaign so consistent high-level performances are key in this list.

WhoScored rating = 6.64

1. Alan Forrest - Hearts (16th)

WhoScored rating = 6.64

WhoScored rating = 6.67

2. Jorge Grant - Hearts (15th)

WhoScored rating = 6.67

WhoScored rating = 6.70

3. Ross McCausland - Rangers (14th)

WhoScored rating = 6.70

WhoScored rating = 6.71

4. Greg Kiltie - St Mirren (13th)

WhoScored rating = 6.71

