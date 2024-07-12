Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saturday’s friendly between Hearts and Leyton Orient carries added significance

Photos and videos of Edinburgh’s revamped Haymarket War Memorial have been circulating online for the last couple of weeks. Supporters of Hearts and Leyton Orient will march from the monument to Tynecastle Park ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly in honour of players from both clubs who died in World War I. That is only half the story, however.

Many people are unaware that the man driving the restoration of the Haymarket stonework did so for free. Garry Halliday, a founding member of Foundation of Hearts which now owns the Tynecastle club on behalf of supporters, helped pay for materials and gave up his time to do the work himself along with a few friends.

He is a bricklayer to trade and, while the stonework was paid for through more than £200,000 of National Lottery funding, Halliday sourced the other materials and labour to finish the job to the highest standard. One of those helping was Gary Mackay, the former Hearts midfielder.

The granite, sandstone and caithness stone used to tell a story around the brickwork, using poignant quotes and integrating the Heart of Midlothian Football Club crest. “The stone was all paid for through Lottery funding but the actual materials for putting everything in place - cement - plus labour, you won’t get Lottery funding for that,” explained Mackay.

“We talk about unsung heroes at football clubs, people like tea ladies and groundsmen, even our kitman Gordon [Paterson] who has been associated with the club for years, and Garry Halliday is in that category.

“It’s a labour of love but not everybody has the passion he has. I think it’s wonderful to see how the memorial has been finished. That’s due to the labour of love Garry has in his own working capacity, which parallels with his love for Heart of Midlothian.”

Fans walking the newly-named ‘Maroon Mile’ from Haymarket to Tynecastle on Saturday are also marking Hearts’ 150th anniversary. “Getting to 150 years for any organisation is fantastic,” said Mackay. “Lots of people down the years have put the club before themselves doing things like what Garry has done. In this day in age, I think it’s important to acknowledge that as a football club and a set of supporters.”