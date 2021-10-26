The unwanted record Hearts need to end against St Johnstone

Hearts last won at McDiarmid Park in the league in 2010. Picture: SNS

Robbie Neilson could be without top scorer Liam Boyce for the trip to Perth due to a calf injury sustained in the weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dundee.

His absence would be a blow at a venue Hearts have found very tricky over the last decade.

It has been nearly 11 years since the club last won in the league in Perth. Kevin Kyle and Ryan Stevenson grabbed the goals in a 2-0 win on November 13, 2010.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since that victory under Jim Jefferies, Hearts have visited McDiarmid Park on 13 occasions in the league and failed to win with seven defeats and six draws.

In all competitions, it has been a run of one win in 15. That sole victory was after extra-time on the way to winning the Scottish Cup in 2012.

Neilson’s men can be buoyed by results on their travels this season.

Already this campaign, Hearts have put an end to a long winless run in the league at St Mirren.

Prior to the 2-1 victory back in August, the last time the club won in Paisley on league duty was December 2010. It took another ten visits to get three points.

St Johnstone, who had one of the poorer home records last season, have struggled for consistency this campaign and go into the fixture in tenth. Yet, despite their lowly position and Hearts unbeaten run, Neilson’s men have dropped points against Dundee and Ross County who sit directly below Saints.