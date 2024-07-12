The value of Gerald Taylor's Hearts transfer as club and player open doors

Heart of Midlothian FC

The Edinburgh club did full research on the Costa Rican defender

Extensive due diligence on Gerald Taylor is designed to ensure Hearts avoid a signing mistake with the Costa Rican. Research dates back months, from recruitment meetings to phonecalls to UK Home Office queries. It is all part of modern-football transfer business and something Tynecastle officials are determined to get right.

They have experience in this area, of course, after recruiting Taylor’s international team-mate Kenneth Vargas last summer. The latest Central American deal is now done. Taylor, 23, arrived in Edinburgh this week to complete a season-long loan from Deportivo Saprissa in his homeland. He was one of their biggest assets and will transfer permanently to Scotland next year for a pre-agreed six-figure sum if all parties wish to proceed.

For Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, weeks and weeks of planning have come to fruition to secure a right-back with a strong reputation. He is expected to solve what was a slightly problematic position at Tynecastle and, in time, enhance his own career.

“We first became aware of him when he was highlighted in one of our recruitment meetings as a potential [signing],” explained Naismith. “The work that went on before that is that he could be an option. It's not pie-in-the-sky or unrealistic. That's where the player's salary, transfer fee, the structure of the deal, can they get a work permit - all that goes on before then. We looked into him and when you watch his videos you see his qualities. The best bits for me are the amount of games he has played, the level he has played at, and then his background.

“He is hungry, desperate to maximise what he is going to do in the game. What we give him is a great opportunity to play in European football, which opens loads of doors for players. He is a defender who likes to defend and he isn't scared to get stuck in. Something I think we can get better at is our aggression. Gerald brings that. He is a good height and he can get up and down the pitch. I think he does bring a lot of value.

“He is at a good age. He is past that raw potential stage and now has a bit credibility behind him because he has played in big games and at big tournaments against some of the best players in the world. For the last two years, he has played non-stop. He hasn't had a break because of the Copa America. He's had a robust period and has played a lot. From the medical side of it, touch-wood, he hasn't had many injuries and played lots of minutes. He ticks loads of boxes.”

For a relatively young player, Taylor has been exposed to pressure and demands at Saprissa. Their ground in San José holds 23,000 people and is nicknamed “The Monster’s Cave”, where supporters crave success at Costa Rica’s largest club. “Can you compare like for like? No, but he has won trophies with them. They are the biggest club in Costa Rica. They have a decent fanbase which shows there is a pressure there,” observed Naismith.

“I think in Central and South America, the mentality and desire is there that, if it's not going well, you will be told and it will be made known. They are all things which fill out your perception of the player. You starting thinking: 'That's a good bit, that's a good bit, that's a good bit.' Before you know it, you give yourself a clear picture. I'm excited getting him in.”