'They have a point to prove' - Journalists' predictions for Hearts v St Mirren

Our online team give their verdict on Saturday's Ladbrokes Premiership clash between Hearts and St Mirren at Tynecastle

Mark Atkinson

Hearts will win this match. It will not be pretty as both teams will condense the pitch with their clustered midfields, but Hearts have a point to prove after the calamitous end to the Motherwell match and St Mirren don't have enough guile in attack to break them down at Tynecastle, nor do they possess the defensive resilience to deal with Steven Naismith, Uche Ikpeazu and Sean Clare. I wouldn't be surprised if Peter Haring scores on his return either. He's such an important lynchpin in the Hearts midfield and his presence will give them a huge boost. Prediction: Hearts win

Anthony Brown

Recent home setbacks against Livingston and Dundee plus the defeat away to St Mirren in November and the Buddies’ draw at Pittodrie last weekend should all serve as warning shots for Hearts. If they can replicate the level of performance they managed at home to St Johnstone last month, they should be far too strong for their visitors. Prediction: Hearts win

Craig Fowler

Pressure will begin to build on Craig Levein if his side can’t get victory against the league’s bottom side. St Mirren did get a result last time around, drawing 2-2 at Pittodrie, but Aberdeen were shockingly poor in that game. They remain the weakest team in the division. Those two factors should see Hearts come out on top. Prediction: Hearts win.

Neil McGlade

The Jambos’ European aspirations were dealt a blow last week, although the defeat to Motherwell could have been far more damaging had Aberdeen and Kilmarnock not dropped points too. Craig Levein has a huge call to make this weekend over who he picks in goal following Colin Doyle’s blunder at Fir Park. I don’t think it really matters though as Hearts will be too strong for Saints. Prediction: Hearts win.

Patrick McPartlin

St Mirren have been an odd team under Oran Kearney. At times they've looked like relegation candidates - losing 2-1 to 10-man Dundee United at home in the cup - and other times they've taken everyone by surprise, such as last week's 2-2 draw at Pittodrie, albeit Aberdeen were no great shakes. However, the possible return of midfield general Peter Haring and the presence of an up-to-speed Uche Ikpeazu - not to mention the manner of last week's loss at Motherwell still fresh in the memory - should see Hearts fired up and raring to go. Prediction: Hearts win

Joel Sked

The Buddies recorded a surprise draw at Aberdeen last weekend however some Dons fans labelled it one of the worst performances under Derek McInnes. St Mirren really need to start picking up three points to pull themselves off the foot of the table. A certain generation of Hearts fans would take great pleasure in pushing their opponents nearer the drop following 1986 and the lost title. The Jam Tarts have not been in great form of late, certainly in terms of performance level. St Mirren present the perfect opportunity to find the rhythm that has been missing since October. Aside from the full-back positions the team are at full strength and that will show. Prediction: Comfortable Hearts win.