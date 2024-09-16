Things only Hearts fans from the 1980s and 90s will remember

The 1980s and 90s included many memorable moments for Hearts fans, from victories over European giants to a historic Scottish Cup final success in Glasgow.
An era fondly remembered by those who lived through it, there was no internet or social media on which to view content. Television, radio and newspapers were the places to get all the news on your football team.
Here, we look at some of the memories Hearts fans highlighted on the Evening News Hearts Facebook page when asked for their 1980s and 90s favourites:
1. Bone Chiller: Hearts beat Hibs 3-2 at Tynecastle on 3 September, 1983, with John Robertson scoring twice and Jimmy Bone netting the winner.
SNS Group 0141 221 3602
2. Bayern Blooter: Iain Ferguson's stunning free-kick saw Hearts beat the mighty Bayern Munich at Tynecastle in the UEFA Cup quarter-final first leg at Tynecastle on 14 March, 1989.
SNS Group 0141 221 3602
3. 22 in a Row: Hearts' memorable unbeaten derby run between 1989 and 1994 is still something fans use to taunt Hibs to this day.
Youtube
4. Tennent's Sixes: Hearts won the annual indoor tournament on 21 January, 1991, at the SECC in Glasgow.
SNS Group 0141 221 3602