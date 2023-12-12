Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Hearts players are rated doubtful for this weekend's trip to Celtic due to a combination of injury and illness. Coaching and medical staff are working closely to determine who will be ready for the visit to Glasgow as the Edinburgh club try to bounce back after Saturday's defeat at Aberdeen.

Striker Liam Boyce has taken part in some training sessions at Riccarton after missing the last two matches with a hamstring complaint. He will be further tested this week but, at this stage, only has an outside chance of being fully fit.

Defender Nathaniel Atkinson has not taken part in full training after missing the Aberdeen match through illness. If he recovers in time to train properly during the second half of the week, he could come into contention to play against Celtic.

Midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof is nursing a hand injury and has been sent for a scan to determine the extent of the problem. Hearts will listen to medical advice before deciding whether to include him in the squad this Saturday.

Head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News that all three are causing an element of concern. "Natty has been ill so he is still not back in full training," he said. "We took a couple of knocks with some players not on the [training] pitch at the start of the week. I'm hoping none of them are serious.

"Calem Nieuwenhof has an issue with his hand so we are getting that checked out. It hasn't got much better and it's still swollen from the weekend. With it being a hand injury, we will just need to take the advice given. He can still run about but whether it's okay for him to be involved or whether he needs time out, we will need to wait and see.

