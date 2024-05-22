Lawrence Shankland has been named in Scotladn’s 28-man provisional Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany (Pic: SNS)

Steve Clarke has named his initial squad for the European Championship finals in Germany this summer.

Hearts trio Lawrence Shankland, Zander Clark and Craig Gordon have been named in the provisional 28-man Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championship finals in Germany.

Two uncapped players have also been named in the squad, Liverpool winger Ben Doak and former Rangers and Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie who now played for Bristol City in the EFL Championship. There are several notable regular faces in the squad including former Hibs favourites John McGinn and Ryan Porteous.

Here is the full 28-man provisional squad:

Goalkeepers Zander Clark Heart of Midlothian Craig Gordon Heart of Midlothian Angus Gunn Norwich Liam Kelly Motherwell

Defenders Liam Cooper Leeds United Grant Hanley Norwich Jack Hendry Al-Ettifaq Scott McKenna FC Copenhagen Ross McCrorie Bristol City Ryan Porteous Watford Anthony Ralston Celtic Andrew Robertson Liverpool John Souttar Rangers Greg Taylor Celtic Kieran Tierney Real Sociedad

Midfielders Stuart Armstrong Southampton Ryan Christie AFC Bournemouth Billy Gilmour Brighton & Hove Albion FC Ryan Jack Rangers John McGinn Aston Villa Callum McGregor Celtic Kenny McLean Norwich Scott McTominay Manchester United

Forwards Ché Adams Southampton Ben Doak Liverpool Lyndon Dykes Queens Park Rangers James Forrest Celtic Lawrence Shankland Heart of Midlothian

