Three Hearts stars named in 28-man provisional Scotland squad as ex Hibs men take usual places

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:10 BST
Lawrence Shankland has been named in Scotladn’s 28-man provisional Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany (Pic: SNS)Lawrence Shankland has been named in Scotladn’s 28-man provisional Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany (Pic: SNS)
Lawrence Shankland has been named in Scotladn’s 28-man provisional Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany (Pic: SNS)
Steve Clarke has named his initial squad for the European Championship finals in Germany this summer.

Hearts trio Lawrence Shankland, Zander Clark and Craig Gordon have been named in the provisional 28-man Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championship finals in Germany.

Two uncapped players have also been named in the squad, Liverpool winger Ben Doak and former Rangers and Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie who now played for Bristol City in the EFL Championship. There are several notable regular faces in the squad including former Hibs favourites John McGinn and Ryan Porteous.

Here is the full 28-man provisional squad:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Goalkeepers Zander Clark Heart of Midlothian Craig Gordon Heart of Midlothian Angus Gunn Norwich  Liam Kelly Motherwell

Defenders Liam Cooper Leeds United Grant Hanley Norwich Jack Hendry Al-Ettifaq Scott McKenna FC Copenhagen Ross McCrorie Bristol City Ryan Porteous Watford Anthony Ralston Celtic  Andrew Robertson Liverpool John Souttar Rangers Greg Taylor Celtic Kieran Tierney Real Sociedad

Midfielders Stuart Armstrong Southampton Ryan Christie AFC Bournemouth Billy Gilmour Brighton & Hove Albion FC Ryan Jack Rangers John McGinn Aston Villa Callum McGregor Celtic Kenny McLean Norwich Scott McTominay Manchester United

Forwards Ché Adams Southampton Ben Doak Liverpool Lyndon Dykes Queens Park Rangers James Forrest Celtic Lawrence Shankland Heart of Midlothian

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steve Clarke, who will speak to the press at 12:30pm today, will have to cut two players from his squad by June 8 and bring the final number down to 26. There will be two international friendly matches against Gibraltar and Finland before that though and then the tournament kicks off in Berlin on Friday, June 14 with Scotland taking on hosts Germany.

Related topics:Lawrence ShanklandScotlandHearts FCCraig Gordon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.