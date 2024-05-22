Three Hearts stars named in 28-man provisional Scotland squad as ex Hibs men take usual places
Hearts trio Lawrence Shankland, Zander Clark and Craig Gordon have been named in the provisional 28-man Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championship finals in Germany.
Two uncapped players have also been named in the squad, Liverpool winger Ben Doak and former Rangers and Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie who now played for Bristol City in the EFL Championship. There are several notable regular faces in the squad including former Hibs favourites John McGinn and Ryan Porteous.
Here is the full 28-man provisional squad:
Goalkeepers Zander Clark Heart of Midlothian Craig Gordon Heart of Midlothian Angus Gunn Norwich Liam Kelly Motherwell
Defenders Liam Cooper Leeds United Grant Hanley Norwich Jack Hendry Al-Ettifaq Scott McKenna FC Copenhagen Ross McCrorie Bristol City Ryan Porteous Watford Anthony Ralston Celtic Andrew Robertson Liverpool John Souttar Rangers Greg Taylor Celtic Kieran Tierney Real Sociedad
Midfielders Stuart Armstrong Southampton Ryan Christie AFC Bournemouth Billy Gilmour Brighton & Hove Albion FC Ryan Jack Rangers John McGinn Aston Villa Callum McGregor Celtic Kenny McLean Norwich Scott McTominay Manchester United
Forwards Ché Adams Southampton Ben Doak Liverpool Lyndon Dykes Queens Park Rangers James Forrest Celtic Lawrence Shankland Heart of Midlothian
Steve Clarke, who will speak to the press at 12:30pm today, will have to cut two players from his squad by June 8 and bring the final number down to 26. There will be two international friendly matches against Gibraltar and Finland before that though and then the tournament kicks off in Berlin on Friday, June 14 with Scotland taking on hosts Germany.
