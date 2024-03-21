Three new signings for Hearts as Blair Spittal agrees a deal to move from Motherwell

Motherwell midfielder Blair Spittal is to join Hearts this summer after agreeing a pre-contract deal with the Edinburgh club. He is the third player this year to agree a move to Tynecastle Park after Livingston defender James Penrice and Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda.

Talks between Spittal and Hearts have been ongoing for some time and Motherwell were keen to keep the player at Fir Park. His contract expires at the end of the season and the chance of European football in Edinburgh helped convince him to move on. He will pen a long-term deal with his new club this summer.

Aged 28, Spittal has scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for Motherwell this season. Those contributions and his ability to create goals for others attracted the attention of Hearts officials. They have made him their third pre-contract capture as they prepare for season 2024/25.

Dhanda agreed terms in January and the Edinburgh News revealed earlier today that Penrice's move was in place. Spittal will add further craft to a maroon midfield which is certain to look quite different come the start of the new campaign.