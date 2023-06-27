Three offers lodged for Hearts signing target Sammy Silvera as Tynecastle club face competition from England

Central Coast Mariners have received three transfer offers for Hearts signing target Sammy Silvera. The Edinburgh club put forward their proposal but find themselves in competition with the English Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Hearts submitted what they consider to be a good offer worth six figures for the 22-year-old, who is contracted to the Mariners until 2025. The Australian club rejected that bid plus two from Plymouth as they hold out for more.

Hearts are willing to negotiate but have made it clear they will not be held to ransom in their attempts to bring Silvera to Scotland. The Australians are anticipating an improved offer from Tynecastle Park in the coming days and are willing to do business if a bid arrives which matches their valuation.

The Mariners chief executive Shaun Mielekamp and chairman Richard Peil are keen to secure suitable compensation if Silvera is to move on, and the interest from Britain puts them in a relatively strong bargaining position. The player would already satisfy UK visa requirements having been born in London.

Hearts will consider their next move carefully as they strive to strengthen their attacking options for next season. Ironically, they are due to play Plymouth in a pre-season friendly next week whilst both clubs are training in the south of Spain.

Hearts have also looked at the Japanese winger Kanji Okunuki but Silvera remains their preferred target as things stand. Okunuki, 23, is contracted to the Japanese club Omiya Ardija until 2024 and would cost Hearts around £400,000. He spent last season on loan in Poland with Gornik Zabrze.