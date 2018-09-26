Three things we learned from Hearts’ 4-2 victory over Motherwell

Here are three things that stood out in Hearts’ exhilarating victory over Motherwell.

Lee/Haring axis laid the foundations

After a testing start to the match, the two central midfielders grew into the game and produced commanding displays in a frenetic engine room. Dovetailed superbly to simultaneously protect defence and get forward in support of the attack. These two high-energy operators both deserved their goals as they continued their sensational starts to their respective Hearts career.

Zdenek Zlamal is a cult hero

The Czech goalkeeper has made Hearts supporters forget all about his predecessor Jon McLaughlin by producing a string of confident displays. This was another one. Zlamal could no do nothing about either of Motherwell’s goals but he made a crucial save from Curtis Main to stop the striker doubling the visitors’ lead. A calming influence on the defence and the fans love him. He swung on the bar at their request in the second half and had the stadium singing his name. An inspired signing by Craig Levein.

Hearts fans played their part

In stark contrast to Saturday, when the Hearts fans were surprisingly flat against Livingston before booing the team off at the end, the crowd got right behind the team from the start against Motherwell. Even when the visitors were on top, the supporters stuck with their team and played a big part in helping them turn the tie around. Tynecastle was electric in the second half. Various Hearts players have said it in recent years, but the supporters can be a huge asset when they rally behind their team during moments of tension.