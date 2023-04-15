News you can trust since 1873
'To lose to Hibs because they tried harder is simply not acceptable': Hearts fans react to Edinburgh derby defeat

Hearts were beaten by Hibs on Saturday afternoon, going down 1-0 at Easter Road and losing their sixth consecutive game.

By Craig Fowler
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST

This is how the Hearts fans reacted on social media...

@FitbaFerlie: “Disappointed by team selection, just neilson all over again. Performance not much different. Why do we have two young strikers on the bench, they never get a game. Kuol has had a poor loan transfer.”

@jamboray: "Hearts players have really let the fans down.”

Hearts fans in the away end at Easter Road as the Jambos lost 1-0 to rivals Hibs in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNSHearts fans in the away end at Easter Road as the Jambos lost 1-0 to rivals Hibs in the Edinburgh derby. Picture: SNS
@mikey1874: "Absolutely embarrassing. To lose to hibs because they tried harder than us is simply not acceptable.”

@Muzza1874: "Bring in the young lads now. Least they will have a bit of fight in them. Unlike the rest. Terrible no tempo or passion.”

@stuartamdouglas: "Naismith rightly gave the senior players a chance to show what they could do - and they did nothing. Expect changes for Ross county.”

@xLxScottish: "Actually laughable at this stage. Shocking hearts....”

@JamboRyan1874: "Tell me why Hibs had far more fight today? What instructions are these players given!”

@Scottygal86: "Something is rotten in the club! Performances are getting worse! Embarrassing from the players today.”

@rockyboy0329: "Thanks for wasting my bloody time yet again. Its the same performance every week.”

@theskoolend: "If the club had looked at how Naisy set up, organised and instructed the B team this season, then today’s performance would not be a surprise.”

@Pistol1874: "Not one thing different today, could’ve been Neilson in the dug-out.”

@supernashwan84: "Where was the player reaction ? higher tempo ? Attacking play ? Tenacity ? Energy levels ? That was so slow and weak.”

