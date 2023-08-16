Toby Sibbick opens up on his Hearts future amid transfer interest from other clubs

Toby Sibbick stressed he is happy at Hearts amid transfer interest from other clubs and won’t look to engineer a move out of Tynecastle Park. Clubs in England have made enquiries about the versatile defender, however he is in no rush to leave.

Hearts rejected Blackpool’s transfer bid for Sibbick in January and other English sides joined the pursuit of his services over the summer. With a contract running until summer 2025 and hope of progressing his career in Edinburgh, the 24-year-old told the Evening News he is content to stay.

“Ultimately, it’s not down to me. I don’t really make the decisions,” he said. “I don’t pay too much mind to it because my agent deals with that. Obviously, we have conversations every now and again, but nothing has come up so far. I’m happy here. If I wasn’t happy here then I would probably be gone by now.

“As a player, there will always be some sort of talk around your future. It’s nice that other clubs want me but, at the end of the day, it’s down to me. I just need to keep working hard and do what I do. I don’t pay too much attention to talks going on.”

Sibbick’s current priority is trying to regain a place in Hearts’ starting line-up. He has managed only one substitute appearance during three competitive games so far this season. “As a player, you just have to adapt and be patient. I was in this situation last season so nothing changes. When I am called upon, I just need to play well. I’ve always said I can play multiple positions. Longer-term, I think I will be a centre-half but if I’m needed at right-back I’m more than happy to fill in to help the team.”

Hearts supporters regularly sing Sibbick’s name during matches, something the player has noted. “It’s nice to know they are still behind me and supporting me. It’s a good feeling and that gives you confidence when you do get on the pitch,” he said.

“You only get better with games and I played a lot of games last year, some of them in Europe. When they do sing that song, it gives me confidence. Hearts have a good fanbase and I’m happy they still support me.”

Rosenborg visit Tynecastle on Thursday holding a 2-1 advantage ahead of the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg. “Thursday is a big day for us and a big day for the fans as well. We need to deliver,” admitted Sibbick. “They pressure will be on them because they have the lead. We need to score but, even if they go 1-0 up, we will still need two to get back in the game.