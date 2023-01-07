Toby Sibbick responds to Hearts' January transfer plans as centre-back explains 'goal' celebration against Hibs

The position on the right-side of the back three is now the 23-year-old’s to lose after he was reinstated to the starting XI following the loss of Craig Halkett to a season-ending knee injury.

In the aftermath of the news head coach Robbie Neilson admitted he would be in the market for another defender this month.

Sibbick, who has performed well in each of the last two games, knows he’ll have to keep his performances up if he wants to fight off the increased competition.

Toby Sibbick finishes off a chance from close range but his celebrations would be cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside before VAR intervened to award Hearts a penalty against Hibs. Picture: SNS

“When you play for a big club there is obviously always going to be competition for places,” he said. “I have the shirt now and whoever comes in, they are going to have to try to get it off me. But I will keep working hard in training and in games to prove why I should keep it.

“I just need to keep training hard and keep playing hard and then it is up to the gaffer. We have a good squad and the level of competition for places is huge so I have to work hard and try to keep my place.”

Signed last January from Barnsley on a three-and-a-half-year deal, Sibbick has yet to grab a goal for the Gorgie Road side but thought he had done so in Monday’s Edinburgh derby win over Hibs. After a bit of confusion and a lengthy VAR check, it was ruled out for offside before a penalty was awarded, which Lawrence Shankland tucked away – but not before Sibbick had celebrated in front of the Hibs fans by sticking his fingers in his ears.

“It's a funny one,” he explained. “I said I fancied myself to score and I was speaking to Cheesy [Ross Stewart] about what celebration I would do. Cheesy told me to do that. So when I scored I did it but I heard the whistle. I turned round and, for some reason, he gave a foul to them. I don't know why. Then he said it was offside. I was the one who was offside so then he gave the penalty for handball.

“Obviously I was disappointed but hopefully my first goal can come soon.”

