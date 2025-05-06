Tony Bloom has made his Hearts investment proposal and now it’s in the hands of fans.

The Brighton and Hove Albion chairman comes from a betting background and has made his fortune across a number of fronts. Now he is looking to put £9.86m into the Jambos in exchange for a 29% stake in the club via non-voting shares. A consultation period with the club’s majority shareholders – the Foundation of Hearts – will now start.

It’s sparked excitement within the support of how transformational this could be or the Premiership side. But how did Bloom get to this point and what has his road to Gorgie been like? In 17 photos, we take a look at the possible Hearts investor and his career to date.

1 . Building his empire So where did the Brighton owner make his cash? It's been built in the main through proprietary betting on sports events. He is head of a private betting syndicate that is thought to have been repeatedly successful year on year for a lengthy period of time. He also has significant property and private equity portfolios. | Getty Images

2 . A boyhood dream In 2009, he became Brighton chairman. Bloom succeeded Dick Knight after securing a 75% shareholding in the club he is a supporter of and set about investing £93 million in the development of the club's new ground, Falmer Stadium, known as the AMEX Stadium today, with the intention of making it 'Premier League ready'... Photo: Steve Bardens

3 . Going up He moves to appoint former Uruguay international Gus Poyet as manager in November 2009, and the team is crowned League One champions in 2011, a term before Brighton moved into their new stadia. | Getty Images