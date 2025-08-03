Tynecastle meeting ahead of the Scottish Premiership match against Aberdeen

Tony Bloom met Hearts fans tonight to outline his plans after agreeing to invest £9.86m in the Edinburgh club. A Foundation of Hearts event titled ‘90 Minutes with Tony Bloom’ began at 7pm at Tynecastle Park as supporters gathered to hear from the British entrepreneur.

Bloom is chairman and majority shareholder at English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion. He also holds minority stakes in the Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise and Australian outfit Melbourne Victory. In June this year, he completed a deal to buy a 29 per cent stake in Hearts, although his shares do not entitle him to vote on club matters.

In his first in-person address to supporters, Bloom was welcomed by around 500 people inside Tynecastle’s Gorgie Suite. After thanking the Foundation and Hearts chairwoman Ann Budge, he answered questions from club media and then responded to pre-submitted public questions. First, he explained how his investment came about and what he wants to achieve with Hearts. Bloom made it clear that he intends to topple Scottish football’s Glasgow duopoly of Celtic and Rangers.

“I’ve been owner and chairman of Brighton for 16 years,” he said. “A few years ago, I was looking to get involved with another football club. We looked all over Europe and landed on Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. That has gone very well, perhaps better than I thought. A couple of years ago I was thinking of Scotland. Growing up in the 1970s and 80s, it was very different to today. Scottish football was talked about in the newspapers much more than other leagues - Italy, Spain - so I’ve always followed Scottish football. I like to see the Scottish national team doing well. Growing up it was always about England, I know that’s not quite reciprocated across the Border.

“A lot of you will remember 1986. I’m sorry to have mentioned it but somebody scored two late goals. I backed Hearts at 8-1 to win the league and going into the last game it was looking very pretty. Needed against Dundee and it didn’t quite happen. I believe I can make a difference here. I don’t want to see a league dominated by two teams. I did look at clubs in Scotland. As soon as I met Ann and looked at Hearts, I knew this was the club I liked to invest in and here I am today. I think it’s really important for Scottish football that it’s not just a one or two-club show - and it’s not going to be from now on.

“I welcome the investment from other clubs outside the Old Firm, I think that’s really good for Scottish football. It’s not good at all that Scottish clubs, historically, have not been doing well in Europe. That lowers the co-efficient, so even if you win the league, like Celtic this year, they have to win knockout games to get into the group stage of the Champions League. I’m very confident that the co-efficient will change over the next few years, it will be really good for Scottish football. I really hope it will be good news for Hearts. If the level of the league goes up, that will be good for Scottish players and will help the national team. I’m very excited about that challenge. I think the days of it being a two-run race have gone.”

Bloom was then asked how involved he will be on a day-to-day basis at Hearts. “The executive team and the board are responsible for the day-to-day running and the governance of the football club,” he replied. “I think I can certainly help out by giving strategic advice and insights. I’ve been in football for 16 years so I think there will be opportunities to make introductions to the right people at Hearts. I think that will be really useful.

“On the media and fan side, Gerry [Mallon, FoH chairman] mentioned at one of these events a few weeks ago that I don’t do too many of these events. Just to put it into some perspective, at Brighton I do many two or three such events a year. When I took control at Union Saint-Gilloise, I did a one-off press conference. I will be much more in the background, but following extremely keenly.”

